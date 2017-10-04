Getty Images

Ed Orgeron confirms meeting with coordinators, AD after Troy loss

Oct 4, 2017
The fallout from LSU’s first home loss to a non-conference opponent in nearly two decades continues, with the head football coach’s boss inserting himself into the tumult signaling the latest development.

Following the stunning loss to Troy in Week 5, Ed Orgeron confirmed on the weekly SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday, the coach and athletic director Joe Alleva called a meeting with the Tigers’ top two assistants, offensive coordinator Matt Canada and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. “Laid out everything on the table about which direction we want to go, what’s going on, how we can fix it,” Orgeron said of the substance of the meeting.

The Baton Rouge Advocate added some further depth and context to the huddle:

The discussions… centered around “accountability,” a source familiar with the discussions told The Advocate. The four left the meeting in agreement on the direction of the program.

“It was a gut check meeting,” the source said. “It was more that guys need to look each other in the eye and tell each other how it is.

When asked the reason for the meeting being called, Orgeron bluntly stated, “We’re not playing well.” That said, Orgeron described the meeting as “very positive.”

After two wins to open the 2017 season, LSU was embarrassed in a 30-point road loss to Mississippi State in its SEC opener, then doubled down on its embarrassment with the loss to the Sun Belt Conference program two weeks later in Tiger Stadium.

After adding Canada and the $1.5 million he will be paid for the 2017 season, the Tigers offense currently sits 82nd nationally in points per game at 27.  Last season, their 28.3 points per game were 68th in the country.

The defensive side of the ball isn’t immune to the struggles, either.  In two of Aranda’s three seasons in charge of the defense, the Tigers were third (2014) and sixth (2016) in scoring; this season, they’re 31st nationally.

LSU will look to rebound in Week 6 as they travel to Gainesville to take on Florida.

SEC donates $100k each to A&M, Florida in hurricane relief support

Oct 4, 2017
It really does just mean more, especially when it comes to the conference’s extended family.

This football season, the states of Texas and Florida were battered by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, respectively.  Wednesday, the SEC announced that it has donated $100,000 each to Texas A&M and the University of Florida for what the league describes as a means to “support the needs of campus community members impacted by the damage caused by” the twin weather events.

The conference’s press release noted that, “[a]t the October 2016 meeting of the SEC Executive Committee, the Commissioner’s Office was granted the authorization to make charitable contributions for disaster relief of up to $100,000 per event when requested by a university and when the disaster is declared a state of emergency by federal or state authorities. The contribution must be made to an established university fund that provides relief to students, faculty and/or staff.”

A&M is using its University Disaster Relief Fund to aid faculty, staff and students affected by Hurricane Harvey, while UF is distributing funds to faculty, staff and students in need via its Aid-A-Gator Hurricane Irma Emergency Assistance Fund.

“The SEC consists of 14 institutions who compete fiercely in stadiums and arenas, but who come together during times of need,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. “Last year the Executive Committee of the Southeastern Conference established parameters for use of an Emergency Relief Fund to assist member institutions in circumstances such as those experienced by members of the Texas A&M and Florida communities. We are pleased to be able to assist with ongoing efforts to ease the stress for the students, faculty and staff affected by the devastating storms that impacted the states of Texas and Florida.”

South Carolina and LSU have previously been on the receiving end of similar conference contributions.

Police investigating USC player who decked field-rushing Wazzu fan

Oct 4, 2017
The on-field postgame drama in Pullman this past Friday could have a lingering effect on one member of the USC football program.

In the aftermath of Washington State’s upset of USC in Pullman, Wazzu fans in attendance stormed the Martin Stadium field in a celebratory frenzy.  Video subsequently surfaced of one Trojans football player, later identified as redshirt freshman defensive lineman Liam Jimmons, decking one of the Cougars fans who had stormed the field.

Now, the Los Angeles Times is reporting, the university’s police department is investigating the player over the on-field incident. “We’ve reached out to see if the athlete wants to talk to us,” the police department’s assistant chief, Steve Hansen, told the Times.

From the newspaper’s report:

Hansen said the police department also contacted USC’s Department of Public Safety seeking cooperation. Hansen said his department would write a report for prosecutors, who would decide how to proceed.

The Spokane Spokesman-Review writes that “WSU Police will assess the extent of the injuries sustained before determining the nature of potential assault charges.” It’d be next week before any charges would be filed against Simmons.

USC head coach Clay Helton stated Tuesday that internal discipline has already been taken against a player he declined to identify, and that punishment would remain in-house.

It was also subsequently confirmed that the Pac-12 had fined Wazzu $25,000 because of the fans storming the field.  Another offense would lead to a $50,000 fine for the university, while a third would cost them $100,000.

Baylor dismisses two players for non-criminal reasons

Oct 4, 2017
That’s some progress, I suppose.

In what the Associated Press labeled as a dismissal, Matt Rhule confirmed Monday that two players, senior offensive lineman Ishmael Wilson and junior cornerback Jourdan Blake, are no longer a part of his Baylor football program.  Rhule gave no specific reasons for the tandem departures, although he did go out of his way to note that it was “nothing criminal.”

“I’m not going to get into the particulars because they’re really good people and I want to be respectful of them,” the head coach said according to the Waco Tribune. “It’s important to note this is nothing criminal. It’s just really about our program as we move forward. We wish them the best as they stay here and graduate but they will no longer play for us as we move forward.”

Blake started the first two games this season for the winless Bears and had played in all five.  After starting 12 games last season, Wilson, a former Texas A&M lineman who transferred to BU in 2014, started just one in 2017.

In addition to the news involving Blake and Wilson, Rhule also confirmed that Terence Williams is still a part of the team.  There had been speculation over the last couple of days that the running back, who led the Bears in rushing last season, had either been dismissed or left the team of his own volition.  However, the team’s leadership council voted to give the running back a second chance.

That said, Williams could be facing a suspension for the Oct. 14 game against Oklahoma State.

This season, Williams, who missed the first three games this season as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery, has rushed for just 53 yards on 22 carries.  He has yet to score a touchdown on the year, and has a long carry of seven yards.

Alabama’s Da’Shawn Hand to reportedly miss ‘about three games’

Oct 4, 2017
A cut block won’t trim too much time from Da’Shawn Hand‘s season, at least not as much as it appeared it could have.

In the third quarter of Alabama’s woodshedding of Ole Miss Saturday, Hand went down after being (legally) blocked by Rebels tight end Dawson Knox.  The defensive lineman was ultimately diagnosed with a sprained MCL that, according to al.com, will likely sideline him for about three games.

Hand will definitely miss this weekend’s game against Texas A&M, as well as the next two with Arkansas and Tennessee most likely.  A return for the Nov. 4 game against LSU seems to be the target, especially as it comes after a bye weekend.

As for the block itself that will sideline Hand for the foreseeable future?

“Yeah, it was legal. He just cut him,” head coach Nick Saban said Monday. “If it’s illegal, we should eliminate cut blocking. I’ve been an advocate of (doing) that for a long time, but you’re allowed to cut.

“It was a legal block. Until someone changes the rule, there’s nothing illegal about it.”

This season, the starting lineman has been credited with 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack.