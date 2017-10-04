Houston DT Ed Oliver will be game-time decision vs. SMU while dealing with knee sprain

The best defensive player in the country may not be in action this weekend for an increasing big game in conference play.
No we’re not talking about Florida State’s Derwin James or LSU’s Arden Key, but Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver. The All-American defender was injured last week early in his game against Temple and may not be back this week either for a contest against in-state rival SMU that could have big implications on the AAC title race.
The Houston Chronicle relays that Houston head coach Major Applewhite gave an update on Oliver’s status — officially a MCL sprain in his left knee — during his weekly radio show Wednesday and it does not sound like the team is counting on the defensive tackle’s return to the lineup on Saturday.
“He’s feeling better,” Applewhite told the radio station. “We will continue to evaluate him day in and day out and see how he’s doing at game time.”
Oliver earned a host of honors last season for the Cougars and has picked up where he left off this season by being borderline unblockable. Stats don’t tell the whole picture in terms of his impact but the sophomore has recorded 23 tackles and two forced fumbles already this season in leading his team to a 3-1 start.
If Oliver isn’t able to go, 6-foot-3, 290 pound sophomore Aymiel Fleming would start in his place after taking over against Temple last week.
Jim Harbaugh is ready for his close up… and he certainly better be given how much money his school is receiving as part of a new series about the Michigan football program.
The Wolverines announced last month that they agreed to a behind-the-scenes series with Amazon and the Big Ten Network that focuses on the football team’s 2017 campaign. While there have been numerous shows in the same genre from ‘Hard Knocks’ on the NFL side to ‘A Season With‘ on Showtime, this is certainly a unique undertaking with the conference network and a company like Amazon both getting involved with a college football program to follow players, coaches and staff member around for an entire season.
Naturally contracts had to be signed in order to start filming and the Detroit Free Press wisely put in a Freedom of Information Act request for the documents and found out that the school will be cashing a hefty $2.25 million as a result of the venture:
“Michigan will get $1.5 million from The Montag Group — the producer of the series — for access/licensing and an additional $750,000 (from TMG) for site access…
Per the 26-page access agreement, Michigan is required to provide Amazon with “reasonable access” that does not exceed “three to four” shooting days per week. Access includes Michigan Stadium, team offices and facilities, locker rooms, practice sessions, team meetings and games.
Also per the access agreement, student-athletes participating in the show were required to sign a formal release form (with parental permission) prior to the airing of the program.”
Just as notable — and probably not surprising given how much control Harbaugh and company have on what gets out — the Wolverines will also have fairly broad rights to provide notes to the production team and request cuts due for various reasons. It should still make for a fun series to watch for the head coach’s antics alone, even if you’re not a fan of the maize and blue or think officials in Ann Arbor leave too much on the cutting room floor.
The eight, hour-long episodes are scheduled to be available sometime in January 2018 on Amazon Prime Video.
The state of Nevada’s FBS football teams will honor the victims and local heroes from this past Sunday’s tragic shooting along the Las Vegas Strip.
According to a release by UNLV, the Rebels are planning a pregame tribute before Saturday’s contest against San Diego State that will include a 100-yard long American flag for the national anthem and a ceremony that will honor those lost in the attack, as well as first-responders, medical personnel and other local heroes who rushed in to save lives over the weekend. Both teams will also don red ‘Las Vegas’ ribbon decals on their helmets, in addition to similar ribbons being worn by coaching staffs and those in attendance at Sam Boyd Stadium.
“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the victims and the families impacted by this senseless act of violence,” UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “While football is just a game, it can also serve as a rallying point of unity and allow all of us to recognize the incredible heroism displayed by so many this week. We are all extremely proud of our community’s response over the last couple of days.”
UNLV, whose campus is just a few miles from where the attack took place, is not the only football team who will pay tribute to the victims either as Mountain West rival Nevada is also set to wear a ‘Las Vegas’ helmet decal the rest of the season. The team hosts Hawaii on Saturday afternoon in Reno and likely join many college football games across the country with a moment of silence as well.
At least 59 people were killed this week after a gunman opened fire on a concert venue just off the Las Vegas Strip in what is being described as the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history. NBC News has continuing coverage of the aftermath of the attack online and on various NBC television channels and programs.
Back in the day when the NCAA introduced new rules that kept head coaches from recruiting during the spring evaluation period, more than a few people took to dubbing the legislation the ‘Saban Rule’ after Alabama’s Nick Saban. Like adds to his trophy case however, the Crimson Tide coach is also adding to the collection of bylaws inspired by his actions as the NCAA Division I Council announced a particularly interesting proposal on Wednesday that seems in large part aimed at reducing the number of generic “analysts” that have become popular to hire in Tuscaloosa and beyond.
At the heart of the matter is the number of staffers working in specific areas and particularly recruiting. Though there are strict limits in some departments such as 10 (soon to be 11) full-time coaches, strength staff scope, etc., there hasn’t been much of a limit on the number of analysts, recruiting coordinators and other similar positions. The proposal that is sitting in front of the NCAA right now would limit a FBS school to “30 individuals who will participate in on-campus football recruiting activities” and go into effect on August 1st, 2018. Any of the 30 individuals would be able to have correspondence with recruits/parents/guardians and that overall number is set to include the full-time coaches and graduate assistants at a school (which will total up to 15 next year).
Schools would declare who is among the group of 30 prior to their preseason camp and would submit a signed form to the NCAA office upon doing so.
“We feel we have reinforced the rules that are already on the books,” Bob Bowlsby, chair of the Football Oversight Committee and commissioner of the Big 12 Conference, said in a statement. “The head coach, the soon to be 10 assistants and the four graduate assistants are the people who are supposed to be coaching student-athletes, preparing them for the game and doing the recruiting.”
The Football Oversight Committee will receive feedback from administrators and coaches over the coming months and review it in January before the legislation moves forward.
Also notable is a proposal to move the start of preseason camps to 25 days prior to a team’s first game of the season. That would result in a more compressed fall camp schedule however, as the elimination of two-a-days by the NCAA recently led to most FBS schools receiving a waiver to begin preseason practice one week earlier than normal.
While both proposals have been in the works for some time, it’s pretty clear that Saban and other head coaches across the country will be looking at doing a little more planning than usual to start the 2018 campaign should the legislation get the thumbs up next year.
An off-field incident will cost one now-former member of the Michigan football program dearly.
While the school has yet to confirm it, Scout.com‘s Sam Webb was the first to report that Nate Johnson has been dismissed from the Wolverines. Mlive.com subsequently confirmed the decision to boot Johnson.
The move comes a few days after Johnson was indefinitely suspended from the football program for what was only described as unspecified violations of team rules. It was subsequently reported that the cornerback was arrested very early Saturday morning on one count of domestic assault.
Other than he allegedly attacked a female at an on-campus dorm room, no details of what led to the arrest or charge have been released.
A three-star 2016 signee, Johnson played in three games as a wide receiver, catching one pass for four yards, for the Wolverines as a true freshman. This offseason, Johnson moved from receiver to cornerback.