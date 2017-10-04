Michigan receiving a cool $2.25 million to do Amazon documentary series

Jim Harbaugh is ready for his close up… and he certainly better be given how much money his school is receiving as part of a new series about the Michigan football program.

The Wolverines announced last month that they agreed to a behind-the-scenes series with Amazon and the Big Ten Network that focuses on the football team’s 2017 campaign. While there have been numerous shows in the same genre from ‘Hard Knocks’ on the NFL side to ‘A Season With‘ on Showtime, this is certainly a unique undertaking with the conference network and a company like Amazon both getting involved with a college football program to follow players, coaches and staff member around for an entire season.

Naturally contracts had to be signed in order to start filming and the Detroit Free Press wisely put in a Freedom of Information Act request for the documents and found out that the school will be cashing a hefty $2.25 million as a result of the venture:

“Michigan will get $1.5 million from The Montag Group — the producer of the series — for access/licensing and an additional $750,000 (from TMG) for site access… Per the 26-page access agreement, Michigan is required to provide Amazon with “reasonable access” that does not exceed “three to four” shooting days per week. Access includes Michigan Stadium, team offices and facilities, locker rooms, practice sessions, team meetings and games. Also per the access agreement, student-athletes participating in the show were required to sign a formal release form (with parental permission) prior to the airing of the program.”

Just as notable — and probably not surprising given how much control Harbaugh and company have on what gets out — the Wolverines will also have fairly broad rights to provide notes to the production team and request cuts due for various reasons. It should still make for a fun series to watch for the head coach’s antics alone, even if you’re not a fan of the maize and blue or think officials in Ann Arbor leave too much on the cutting room floor.

The eight, hour-long episodes are scheduled to be available sometime in January 2018 on Amazon Prime Video.