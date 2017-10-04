Getty Images

NCAA proposes new coaching staff size and fall camp rules

Oct 4, 2017
Back in the day when the NCAA introduced new rules that kept head coaches from recruiting during the spring evaluation period, more than a few people took to dubbing the legislation the ‘Saban Rule’ after Alabama’s Nick Saban. Like adds to his trophy case however, the Crimson Tide coach is also adding to the collection of bylaws inspired by his actions as the NCAA Division I Council announced a particularly interesting proposal on Wednesday that seems in large part aimed at reducing the number of generic “analysts” that have become popular to hire in Tuscaloosa and beyond.

At the heart of the matter is the number of staffers working in specific areas and particularly recruiting. Though there are strict limits in some departments such as 10 (soon to be 11) full-time coaches, strength staff scope, etc., there hasn’t been much of a limit on the number of analysts, recruiting coordinators and other similar positions. The proposal that is sitting in front of the NCAA right now would limit a FBS school to “30 individuals who will participate in on-campus football recruiting activities” and go into effect on August 1st, 2018. Any of the 30 individuals would be able to have correspondence with recruits/parents/guardians and that overall number is set to include the full-time coaches and graduate assistants at a school (which will total up to 15 next year).

Schools would declare who is among the group of 30 prior to their preseason camp and would submit a signed form to the NCAA office upon doing so.

“We feel we have reinforced the rules that are already on the books,” Bob Bowlsby, chair of the Football Oversight Committee and commissioner of the Big 12 Conference, said in a statement. “The head coach, the soon to be 10 assistants and the four graduate assistants are the people who are supposed to be coaching student-athletes, preparing them for the game and doing the recruiting.”

The Football Oversight Committee will receive feedback from administrators and coaches over the coming months and review it in January before the legislation moves forward.

Also notable is a proposal to move the start of preseason camps to 25 days prior to a team’s first game of the season. That would result in a more compressed fall camp schedule however, as the elimination of two-a-days by the NCAA recently led to most FBS schools receiving a waiver to begin preseason practice one week earlier than normal.

While both proposals have been in the works for some time, it’s pretty clear that Saban and other head coaches across the country will be looking at doing a little more planning than usual to start the 2018 campaign should the legislation get the thumbs up next year.

Reports: Michigan dismisses CB arrested for domestic assault

Oct 4, 2017
An off-field incident will cost one now-former member of the Michigan football program dearly.

While the school has yet to confirm it, Scout.com‘s Sam Webb was the first to report that Nate Johnson has been dismissed from the Wolverines.  Mlive.com subsequently confirmed the decision to boot Johnson.

The move comes a few days after Johnson was indefinitely suspended from the football program for what was only described as unspecified violations of team rules.  It was subsequently reported that the cornerback was arrested very early Saturday morning on one count of domestic assault.

Other than he allegedly attacked a female at an on-campus dorm room, no details of what led to the arrest or charge have been released.

A three-star 2016 signee, Johnson played in three games as a wide receiver, catching one pass for four yards, for the Wolverines as a true freshman. This offseason, Johnson moved from receiver to cornerback.

Ed Orgeron confirms meeting with coordinators, AD after Troy loss

Oct 4, 2017
The fallout from LSU’s first home loss to a non-conference opponent in nearly two decades continues, with the head football coach’s boss inserting himself into the tumult signaling the latest development.

Following the stunning loss to Troy in Week 5, Ed Orgeron confirmed on the weekly SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday, the coach and athletic director Joe Alleva called a meeting with the Tigers’ top two assistants, offensive coordinator Matt Canada and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. “Laid out everything on the table about which direction we want to go, what’s going on, how we can fix it,” Orgeron said of the substance of the meeting.

The Baton Rouge Advocate added some further depth and context to the huddle:

The discussions… centered around “accountability,” a source familiar with the discussions told The Advocate. The four left the meeting in agreement on the direction of the program.

“It was a gut check meeting,” the source said. “It was more that guys need to look each other in the eye and tell each other how it is.

When asked the reason for the meeting being called, Orgeron bluntly stated, “We’re not playing well.” That said, Orgeron described the meeting as “very positive.”

After two wins to open the 2017 season, LSU was embarrassed in a 30-point road loss to Mississippi State in its SEC opener, then doubled down on its embarrassment with the loss to the Sun Belt Conference program two weeks later in Tiger Stadium.

After adding Canada and the $1.5 million he will be paid for the 2017 season, the Tigers offense currently sits 82nd nationally in points per game at 27.  Last season, their 28.3 points per game were 68th in the country.

The defensive side of the ball isn’t immune to the struggles, either.  In two of Aranda’s three seasons in charge of the defense, the Tigers were third (2014) and sixth (2016) in scoring; this season, they’re 31st nationally.

LSU will look to rebound in Week 6 as they travel to Gainesville to take on Florida.

SEC donates $100k each to A&M, Florida in hurricane relief support

Oct 4, 2017
It really does just mean more, especially when it comes to the conference’s extended family.

This football season, the states of Texas and Florida were battered by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, respectively.  Wednesday, the SEC announced that it has donated $100,000 each to Texas A&M and the University of Florida for what the league describes as a means to “support the needs of campus community members impacted by the damage caused by” the twin weather events.

The conference’s press release noted that, “[a]t the October 2016 meeting of the SEC Executive Committee, the Commissioner’s Office was granted the authorization to make charitable contributions for disaster relief of up to $100,000 per event when requested by a university and when the disaster is declared a state of emergency by federal or state authorities. The contribution must be made to an established university fund that provides relief to students, faculty and/or staff.”

A&M is using its University Disaster Relief Fund to aid faculty, staff and students affected by Hurricane Harvey, while UF is distributing funds to faculty, staff and students in need via its Aid-A-Gator Hurricane Irma Emergency Assistance Fund.

“The SEC consists of 14 institutions who compete fiercely in stadiums and arenas, but who come together during times of need,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. “Last year the Executive Committee of the Southeastern Conference established parameters for use of an Emergency Relief Fund to assist member institutions in circumstances such as those experienced by members of the Texas A&M and Florida communities. We are pleased to be able to assist with ongoing efforts to ease the stress for the students, faculty and staff affected by the devastating storms that impacted the states of Texas and Florida.”

South Carolina and LSU have previously been on the receiving end of similar conference contributions.

Police investigating USC player who decked field-rushing Wazzu fan

Oct 4, 2017
The on-field postgame drama in Pullman this past Friday could have a lingering effect on one member of the USC football program.

In the aftermath of Washington State’s upset of USC in Pullman, Wazzu fans in attendance stormed the Martin Stadium field in a celebratory frenzy.  Video subsequently surfaced of one Trojans football player, later identified as redshirt freshman defensive lineman Liam Jimmons, decking one of the Cougars fans who had stormed the field.

Now, the Los Angeles Times is reporting, the university’s police department is investigating the player over the on-field incident. “We’ve reached out to see if the athlete wants to talk to us,” the police department’s assistant chief, Steve Hansen, told the Times.

From the newspaper’s report:

Hansen said the police department also contacted USC’s Department of Public Safety seeking cooperation. Hansen said his department would write a report for prosecutors, who would decide how to proceed.

The Spokane Spokesman-Review writes that “WSU Police will assess the extent of the injuries sustained before determining the nature of potential assault charges.” It’d be next week before any charges would be filed against Simmons.

USC head coach Clay Helton stated Tuesday that internal discipline has already been taken against a player he declined to identify, and that punishment would remain in-house.

It was also subsequently confirmed that the Pac-12 had fined Wazzu $25,000 because of the fans storming the field.  Another offense would lead to a $50,000 fine for the university, while a third would cost them $100,000.