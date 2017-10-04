San Diego State, Toledo schedule future home-and-home

Good morning, y’all. Some future Group of Five scheduling news to go with your daily Cup of Joe?

Tuesday, San Diego State and Toledo announced that the two football programs had reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Rockets will play host to the Aztecs Sept. 12, 2020, with the Mountain West Conference school returning the hosting favors Sept. 10, 2022.

“We are very pleased and excited to add San Diego State to our football schedule,” said UT athletic director Mike O’Brien in a statement. “The Aztecs have a rich tradition of success in football. It will be another outstanding game for our fans to enjoy. We look forward to hosting San Diego State in the Glass Bowl in 2020 and also returning to the west coast in 2022.”

The 2020 game will mark the first-ever between the two football programs.

In that 2020 season, San Diego State already has non-conference games scheduled against UCLA and Brigham Young. That same season, Toledo will take a trip to East Lansing for a non-conference game against Michigan State.