SEC donates $100k each to A&M, Florida in hurricane relief support

It really does just mean more, especially when it comes to the conference’s extended family.

This football season, the states of Texas and Florida were battered by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, respectively. Wednesday, the SEC announced that it has donated $100,000 each to Texas A&M and the University of Florida for what the league describes as a means to “support the needs of campus community members impacted by the damage caused by” the twin weather events.

The conference’s press release noted that, “[a]t the October 2016 meeting of the SEC Executive Committee, the Commissioner’s Office was granted the authorization to make charitable contributions for disaster relief of up to $100,000 per event when requested by a university and when the disaster is declared a state of emergency by federal or state authorities. The contribution must be made to an established university fund that provides relief to students, faculty and/or staff.”

A&M is using its University Disaster Relief Fund to aid faculty, staff and students affected by Hurricane Harvey, while UF is distributing funds to faculty, staff and students in need via its Aid-A-Gator Hurricane Irma Emergency Assistance Fund.

“The SEC consists of 14 institutions who compete fiercely in stadiums and arenas, but who come together during times of need,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. “Last year the Executive Committee of the Southeastern Conference established parameters for use of an Emergency Relief Fund to assist member institutions in circumstances such as those experienced by members of the Texas A&M and Florida communities. We are pleased to be able to assist with ongoing efforts to ease the stress for the students, faculty and staff affected by the devastating storms that impacted the states of Texas and Florida.”

South Carolina and LSU have previously been on the receiving end of similar conference contributions.