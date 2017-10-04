UNLV to honor Las Vegas shooting victims and local heroes during game on Saturday, Nevada to wear ‘Las Vegas’ helmet decals

The state of Nevada’s FBS football teams will honor the victims and local heroes from this past Sunday’s tragic shooting along the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a release by UNLV, the Rebels are planning a pregame tribute before Saturday’s contest against San Diego State that will include a 100-yard long American flag for the national anthem and a ceremony that will honor those lost in the attack, as well as first-responders, medical personnel and other local heroes who rushed in to save lives over the weekend. Both teams will also don red ‘Las Vegas’ ribbon decals on their helmets, in addition to similar ribbons being worn by coaching staffs and those in attendance at Sam Boyd Stadium.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the victims and the families impacted by this senseless act of violence,” UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “While football is just a game, it can also serve as a rallying point of unity and allow all of us to recognize the incredible heroism displayed by so many this week. We are all extremely proud of our community’s response over the last couple of days.”

UNLV, whose campus is just a few miles from where the attack took place, is not the only football team who will pay tribute to the victims either as Mountain West rival Nevada is also set to wear a ‘Las Vegas’ helmet decal the rest of the season. The team hosts Hawaii on Saturday afternoon in Reno and likely join many college football games across the country with a moment of silence as well.

The Wolf Pack will wear this on our helmets the rest of the year. As Nevadan's our prayers are w/ those affected. 🐺#NevadaGrit pic.twitter.com/x1jBzyXd4x — Jay Norvell (@CoachJayNorvell) October 4, 2017

At least 59 people were killed this week after a gunman opened fire on a concert venue just off the Las Vegas Strip in what is being described as the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history. NBC News has continuing coverage of the aftermath of the attack online and on various NBC television channels and programs.