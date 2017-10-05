Despite heart attack last week, ex-coach Gene Stallings attempting to attend Texas A&M-Alabama game

Texas A&M is honoring the 1967 edition of the Aggies that beat Alabama in the Cotton Bowl this weekend when the Crimson Tide come to Kyle Field and it appears there will be a special visitor in store for the festivities in Gene Stallings.
While it’s not exactly a surprise to see Stallings head to College Station given that he coached both sides of this budding rivalry but it is a bit eyebrow-raising to see him attend the game given that he just suffered a heart attack… last week. The College Football Hall of Famer phoned up WBRC’s Rick Karle on Thursday to provide an update on his health and passed along the information that he is apparently well enough to make the trip down for the game.
“I feel fine, really,” Stallings said. “I’ve had two strokes and a heart attack. So far, I’ve beat all of them, so I can’t complain.”
Indeed, it’s been a scary couple of months for the national title-winning coach that’s included a pair of strokes that prevented him from taking part in several promotional events in Alabama. If the doctors do indeed give the all clear by Saturday, Stallings figures to receive a warm ovation from the crowd if he can make it to the game given all he’s done at both schools and for the past through months he’s gone through.
Oh what a difference a year makes for N.C. State and Louisville.
After a lopsided result that was not in their favor last season, the 24th-ranked Wolfpack are giving No. 17 Louisville everything they can handle on both sides of the ball to lead 17-10 at halftime of an intriguing ACC battle down in Raleigh.
Neither team could get much going offensively in the first quarter, with Heisman winner Lamar Jackson being well contained by that tough NCSU defensive line led by Bradley Chubb. Once the clock ticked over to the second quarter however, both offenses started to get going with some big plays.
Wolfpack quarterback Ryan Finley (268 yards, one touchdown) kicked things off, lobbing a perfectly thrown pass into the waiting arms of Kelvin Harmon for a 48-yard touchdown. State tacked on a field goal on their ensuing possession following a 79 yard catch and run by superstar all-purpose threat Jaylen Samuels and then scored again just before the break. We’ll see if the team can keep that second quarter momentum up despite losing starting center Garrett Bradbury with a chest injury but their final two drives without him bodes well for them to do just that.
Jackson and the Cardinals also found a little bit of a rhythm in the second frame, as the dual-threat signal-caller racked up 190 yards through the air by halftime. He found Seth Dawkins for the team’s only touchdown early in the second quarter, which was a bobbling affair down near the end zone before the wideout hauled it in for the score.
There are a ton of major sporting events going on Thursday night but the lone college football game on the slate has turned out to be a pretty good one despite the relative low score. We’ll see if either side can make some big adjustments — especially defensively for the higher ranked team — in order to pull out a key win in the ACC Atlantic race.
“Color rush” uniforms are normally reserved for Thursday night NFL games but it appears the trend is spreading to Saturday’s too.
Oklahoma is the latest to jump on board the solid color uniform look, announcing on Thursday that they would be donning a new all-red (or is it crimson?) uniform for their Big 12 home opener against Iowa State.
Pretty slick look unless you happen to be a big fan of the burnt orange around Big 12 country. Interestingly, the program is using the hashtag #RedOnRed to promote the uniforms despite the school’s shade of the color officially being ‘Oklahoma Crimson.’
Additionally, the Sooners are hoping for fans to stripe Memorial Stadium on Saturday with crimson and cream depending on what section people are sitting in. It should all make for a neat atmosphere despite Iowa State only going with the white tops for their uniform choice — instead of the all-white ‘Color Rush’ look.
Not everything filters down from the NFL to college after all…
If you’re a college football program nowadays, chances are you redesign your locker room every decade or so to keep things fresh and impress recruits. In the state of Texas at least, the cycle seems continuous and on a much shorter time frame.
The latest program to unveil new player lockers was SMU, which tweeted several images of a mockup they will use when they rip out the current set and replace them at the end of the 2017 campaign in Dallas.
Interestingly, the Mustangs are using the same company that in-state rival Texas had do their $10,000-per-locker renovation earlier this year. While the SMU version does share many similarities with the pricy Longhorns version, something says that the final bill won’t be in quite the same ball park despite the school having plenty of money to throw at facilities upgrades.
Still, the new lockers look pretty slick and will no doubt have plenty of practical purposes as well once they get installed. Given some high-profile renovations at Texas A&M, TCU and others around the Lone Star State, it seems it’s time for the Mustangs to finally get their update to bring the locker room up to standards.
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee has not even decided on their first set of rankings for the 2017 season but it appears that decisions are already being made regarding the makeup of the group for next year’s edition.
Members of the committee serve multi-year terms and the time is up after this season for several notable faces that have been part of the process from the very beginning of the playoff. With folks rotating out of the mix, that means the CFP staff and various conferences are looking for some new blood and one of the names that is being floated appears to be Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury.
The Atlanta Journal Constitution caught up with the Yellow Jackets AD and he confirmed that he was approached by ACC commissioner John Swofford to ask if he had any interest in replacing Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich (a former Tech AD himself) once the latter’s term on the committee concluded at the end of this year. Not surprisingly, there was a thumbs up.
“I think it’d be an incredible honor,” Stansbury told the AJC.
Though it doesn’t seem like it’s a done deal for Stansbury to take over Radakovich’s spot, the fact that he made the conversation with Swofford public points to him being on the very short list at least. It certainly makes sense given the wide variety of experience he has that includes stops as athletic director at UCF and Oregon State prior to arriving in Atlanta.
We’re still several months away from any formal announcement but it seems pretty clear that Stansbury is a name to keep an eye on for the 2018 Selection Committee.