Despite heart attack last week, ex-coach Gene Stallings attempting to attend Texas A&M-Alabama game

Texas A&M is honoring the 1967 edition of the Aggies that beat Alabama in the Cotton Bowl this weekend when the Crimson Tide come to Kyle Field and it appears there will be a special visitor in store for the festivities in Gene Stallings.

While it’s not exactly a surprise to see Stallings head to College Station given that he coached both sides of this budding rivalry but it is a bit eyebrow-raising to see him attend the game given that he just suffered a heart attack… last week. The College Football Hall of Famer phoned up WBRC’s Rick Karle on Thursday to provide an update on his health and passed along the information that he is apparently well enough to make the trip down for the game.

.@AlabamaFTBL legend #GeneStallings speaks on the phone about heart attack, recovery & trip this weekend to @TAMU

This is one tough man. pic.twitter.com/P0m2vFmZ1M — Rick Karle (@RickKarle) October 5, 2017

“I feel fine, really,” Stallings said. “I’ve had two strokes and a heart attack. So far, I’ve beat all of them, so I can’t complain.”

Indeed, it’s been a scary couple of months for the national title-winning coach that’s included a pair of strokes that prevented him from taking part in several promotional events in Alabama. If the doctors do indeed give the all clear by Saturday, Stallings figures to receive a warm ovation from the crowd if he can make it to the game given all he’s done at both schools and for the past through months he’s gone through.