Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury reportedly considered for College Football Playoff Selection Committee spot

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee has not even decided on their first set of rankings for the 2017 season but it appears that decisions are already being made regarding the makeup of the group for next year’s edition.

Members of the committee serve multi-year terms and the time is up after this season for several notable faces that have been part of the process from the very beginning of the playoff. With folks rotating out of the mix, that means the CFP staff and various conferences are looking for some new blood and one of the names that is being floated appears to be Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution caught up with the Yellow Jackets AD and he confirmed that he was approached by ACC commissioner John Swofford to ask if he had any interest in replacing Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich (a former Tech AD himself) once the latter’s term on the committee concluded at the end of this year. Not surprisingly, there was a thumbs up.

“I think it’d be an incredible honor,” Stansbury told the AJC.

Though it doesn’t seem like it’s a done deal for Stansbury to take over Radakovich’s spot, the fact that he made the conversation with Swofford public points to him being on the very short list at least. It certainly makes sense given the wide variety of experience he has that includes stops as athletic director at UCF and Oregon State prior to arriving in Atlanta.

We’re still several months away from any formal announcement but it seems pretty clear that Stansbury is a name to keep an eye on for the 2018 Selection Committee.