Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury reportedly considered for College Football Playoff Selection Committee spot

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee has not even decided on their first set of rankings for the 2017 season but it appears that decisions are already being made regarding the makeup of the group for next year’s edition.
Members of the committee serve multi-year terms and the time is up after this season for several notable faces that have been part of the process from the very beginning of the playoff. With folks rotating out of the mix, that means the CFP staff and various conferences are looking for some new blood and one of the names that is being floated appears to be Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury.
The Atlanta Journal Constitution caught up with the Yellow Jackets AD and he confirmed that he was approached by ACC commissioner John Swofford to ask if he had any interest in replacing Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich (a former Tech AD himself) once the latter’s term on the committee concluded at the end of this year. Not surprisingly, there was a thumbs up.
“I think it’d be an incredible honor,” Stansbury told the AJC.
Though it doesn’t seem like it’s a done deal for Stansbury to take over Radakovich’s spot, the fact that he made the conversation with Swofford public points to him being on the very short list at least. It certainly makes sense given the wide variety of experience he has that includes stops as athletic director at UCF and Oregon State prior to arriving in Atlanta.
We’re still several months away from any formal announcement but it seems pretty clear that Stansbury is a name to keep an eye on for the 2018 Selection Committee.
SMU unveils photos of fancy new player lockers to be installed after the season
If you’re a college football program nowadays, chances are you redesign your locker room every decade or so to keep things fresh and impress recruits. In the state of Texas at least, the cycle seems continuous and on a much shorter time frame.
The latest program to unveil new player lockers was SMU, which tweeted several images of a mockup they will use when they rip out the current set and replace them at the end of the 2017 campaign in Dallas.
Interestingly, the Mustangs are using the same company that in-state rival Texas had do their $10,000-per-locker renovation earlier this year. While the SMU version does share many similarities with the pricy Longhorns version, something says that the final bill won’t be in quite the same ball park despite the school having plenty of money to throw at facilities upgrades.
Still, the new lockers look pretty slick and will no doubt have plenty of practical purposes as well once they get installed. Given some high-profile renovations at Texas A&M, TCU and others around the Lone Star State, it seems it’s time for the Mustangs to finally get their update to bring the locker room up to standards.
Nick Saban (again) invokes old girlfriend-breakup yarn
As top-ranked Alabama gets set to head to College Station for a Week 6 game against Texas A&M, Nick Saban was reminded by a media member that some of his players are from the Houston area, which was deeply impacted by Hurricane Harvey last month. Along that same line, the head coach was then asked if any plans had been made because of that connection.
“Maybe that’s a mistake on our part but I haven’t really thought about it,” Saban said.
At that point, Saban reached back to an old lesson from his teenage years, exquisitely tying it to that question and what the coach referred to simply as a business trip to the state of Texas.
It’s kind of like my dad used to tell me when I used to go to work at the station, my girlfriend broke up with [me] so I was treating the customers bad,” Saban said. “He said ‘What’s wrong with you today?’ I said ‘My girlfriend broke up with me.’ He said ‘Well, you’ve got one problem, but if you keep treating the customers bad you’re going to have two more. I’m going to fire you and then I’m going to whip your ass for getting fired.
“‘So, you’re not going to have a girlfriend, you’re not going to have a job and you’re going to get your tail whipped.’ …
“Whatever happened in the hurricane happened and it’s a bad thing and we want to support everybody in every way we can,” Saban said. “We certainly did that as much as we could.
“But if we don’t go out there and play a good game, then we’re going to have all the problems that we had with the hurricane and we’re going to have the problem that we lost. So, it kind of goes back to what my dad said, I think.
And The Process™ continues to march on, this time by not allowing one problem to snowball into others. Good luck with that, A&M.
Weather won’t impact this latest edition of the in-state rivalry after all.
Because of the impending impact of Hurricane Irma, the Miami-Florida State game scheduled for Sept. 16 in Tallahassee was postponed and moved to Oct. 7. Ahead of that rescheduled game, a tropical depression formed in the Caribbean Sea earlier this week and strengthened into Tropical Storm Nate Thursday morning, raising questions as to whether the game could or would go off as planned.
As that depression strengthened into a storm, its path also shifted westward, which, both universities confirmed this afternoon, will allow the Hurricanes-Seminoles clash to kickoff as planned at 3:30 ET Saturday afternoon in Tallahassee.
OFFICIAL: The Miami vs. FSU football game will kickoff as scheduled at 3:30 pm on Saturday.
Gainesville lost one of its favorite and famous sons earlier this week, and the city’s college football team will pay its respects this weekend.
Music legend and Gainesville native Tom Petty went into cardiac arrest early Monday morning and, after unsuccessful attempts to resuscitate him, was pronounced dead later that day at the age of 66. As Florida’s prepares for its game against LSU Saturday afternoon in The Swamp, the football program announced plans to honor Petty’s memory.
From the school’s release:
At the end of the third quarter, after the UF band plays “We Are the Boys from Old Florida” and fans lock arms and sway as they sing the UF spirit song, Petty’s famous tune “I Won’t Back Down” will blast across Steve Spurrier/Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to honor a local legend treasured by Gator Nation and far beyond.
“Let’s celebrate together what he meant to the world of music and what he meant to this community,” Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement. “Since we are already singing ‘We are the Boys,’ let’s go right from that into one of his great anthems and make that the way we are going to jointly celebrate Tom Petty and the Gators.”
“We encourage fans to sing along as a way to honor a local legend and share a special moment in his music,” said Alicia Longworth, assistant athletics director of marketing and promotions. “Tom Petty is a beloved figure for so many Gator fans.”
Petty, who along with his band the Heartbreakers were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, twice played concerts on the UF campus, in 1993 and 2006. He last played a concert in the city of his birth in September of 2006 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the formation of his legendary band.