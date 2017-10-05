New storm could impact Miami-Florida State game already postponed by Hurricane Irma

For whatever reason, it appears Mother Nature may not want this in-state rivalry to be played this season.

Because of the impending impact of Hurricane Irma, the Miami-Florida State game scheduled for Sept. 16 in Tallahassee was postponed and moved to Oct. 7. Now, unbelievably, that game could be in jeopardy again as a tropical depression has formed in the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

Thursday morning, that storm was upgraded to Tropical Storm Nate, with the possibility of it turning into Hurricane Nate at some point during the weekend. While the initial projection had the path heading almost directly over Tallahassee, the storm has since shifted west

All involved continue to keep an eye on the weather event and whether it will affect the game scheduled for a 3:30 ET kickoff Saturday afternoon.

“We are monitoring the tropical storm and will continue to do so throughout the week,” FSU said in a statement, with UM athletic director Blake James adding, “We are monitoring the situation and in communication with FSU and the Atlantic Coast Conference office.”

“Remember in Apollo 13, when they are trying to land the ship, and the guy comes and says, ‘There is a hurricane in the landing spot,’ and the other guy says, ‘Should we even tell them about it? Can they do anything about it? No.’ That’s kind of the point where we are at right now,” defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said in quotes distributed by the team. “It doesn’t affect anything in our preparation, we will go play if they let us play.”

Because of Hurricane Irma, both the ‘Canes and Seminoles have played just three games through the first five weeks of the season. The U is currently 3-0 and ranked 12th in the country while FSU, which opened 2017 ranked third in both major polls, comes into the rivalry matchup unranked as they lost their first two games before getting into the correct side of the won-loss ledger with a Week 5 win over Wake Forest.