Nick Saban (again) invokes old girlfriend-breakup yarn

This story will simply never, ever get old.

As top-ranked Alabama gets set to head to College Station for a Week 6 game against Texas A&M, Nick Saban was reminded by a media member that some of his players are from the Houston area, which was deeply impacted by Hurricane Harvey last month. Along that same line, the head coach was then asked if any plans had been made because of that connection.

“Maybe that’s a mistake on our part but I haven’t really thought about it,” Saban said.

At that point, Saban reached back to an old lesson from his teenage years, exquisitely tying it to that question and what the coach referred to simply as a business trip to the state of Texas.

From Michael Casagrande of al.com:

It’s kind of like my dad used to tell me when I used to go to work at the station, my girlfriend broke up with [me] so I was treating the customers bad,” Saban said. “He said ‘What’s wrong with you today?’ I said ‘My girlfriend broke up with me.’ He said ‘Well, you’ve got one problem, but if you keep treating the customers bad you’re going to have two more. I’m going to fire you and then I’m going to whip your ass for getting fired. “‘So, you’re not going to have a girlfriend, you’re not going to have a job and you’re going to get your tail whipped.’ … “Whatever happened in the hurricane happened and it’s a bad thing and we want to support everybody in every way we can,” Saban said. “We certainly did that as much as we could. “But if we don’t go out there and play a good game, then we’re going to have all the problems that we had with the hurricane and we’re going to have the problem that we lost. So, it kind of goes back to what my dad said, I think.

And The Process™ continues to march on, this time by not allowing one problem to snowball into others. Good luck with that, A&M.