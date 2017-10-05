SMU unveils photos of fancy new player lockers to be installed after the season

If you’re a college football program nowadays, chances are you redesign your locker room every decade or so to keep things fresh and impress recruits. In the state of Texas at least, the cycle seems continuous and on a much shorter time frame.

The latest program to unveil new player lockers was SMU, which tweeted several images of a mockup they will use when they rip out the current set and replace them at the end of the 2017 campaign in Dallas.

#BestIsTheStandard Exclusive look at new lockers that will be installed at the end of the 2017 season!#PonyUpTempo pic.twitter.com/UKbeYsk3mz — #PonyUpTempo (@SMU_Football) October 3, 2017

Interestingly, the Mustangs are using the same company that in-state rival Texas had do their $10,000-per-locker renovation earlier this year. While the SMU version does share many similarities with the pricy Longhorns version, something says that the final bill won’t be in quite the same ball park despite the school having plenty of money to throw at facilities upgrades.

Still, the new lockers look pretty slick and will no doubt have plenty of practical purposes as well once they get installed. Given some high-profile renovations at Texas A&M, TCU and others around the Lone Star State, it seems it’s time for the Mustangs to finally get their update to bring the locker room up to standards.