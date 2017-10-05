UNLV players seeking normalcy in wake of Las Vegas massacre

UNLV players will have more on their mind than just a football game Saturday night in Sin City.
Earlier this week, a madman armed with more than a dozen weapons mowed down 58 innocents attending a country music festival in Las Vegas. It marked the worst mass shooting in the history of the United States.
The UNLV football team finished up practice just a couple of hours before the Sunday shooting, which occurred less than two miles away from their football facility. While no Rebel football players were directly affected by the shooting, the fact that so many of them are from the city and the area — according to the Las Vegas Sun, more than 20 fall into that category — has led to an emotional week leading into the Week 6 game against undefeated and 21st-ranked San Diego State.
“It’s our job and it’s the job of each and every one of us to get back up and to go back to work and to keep living our lives and to continue to celebrate and to do the things that these acts try to eliminate,” head coach Tony Sanchez said according to the Sun. “I think that’s one of the biggest things we’ve learned as a nation is when these things happen, we need to grieve and we need to give it time, but we also need to keep living and keep loving and keep doing the things that make this country so great. We can never let that stop and that has to be our combined mission. …
“[W]e told them we have a job to do and a great opportunity to go out Saturday night and give some people in our community a little bit of a reprieve and a little bit of a break from it. There’s so many people that are hurting right now that are going to have to pull themselves out of bed and out of their house and hopefully you get a couple hours of getting away from it a little bit, because it’s going to linger and be there for a long time. But if we can go out and play an inspired game and give everybody an opportunity to breathe a little bit and forget for a minute, then we need to do that. That’s our job and we’re back at work.”
“The biggest thing is normalcy. Getting back to a routine.”
The Rebels, 2-2 on the season, haven’t beaten the Aztecs since 2013 and have just one win, versus seven losses, in the series dating back to 2010.
More importantly, both teams before and during the game will honor the lives senselessly lost that fateful Sunday night, as well as the heroes who prevented a further loss of life.
If you’re a college football program nowadays, chances are you redesign your locker room every decade or so to keep things fresh and impress recruits. In the state of Texas at least, the cycle seems continuous and on a much shorter time frame.
The latest program to unveil new player lockers was SMU, which tweeted several images of a mockup they will use when they rip out the current set and replace them at the end of the 2017 campaign in Dallas.
Interestingly, the Mustangs are using the same company that in-state rival Texas had do their $10,000-per-locker renovation earlier this year. While the SMU version does share many similarities with the pricy Longhorns version, something says that the final bill won’t be in quite the same ball park despite the school having plenty of money to throw at facilities upgrades.
Still, the new lockers look pretty slick and will no doubt have plenty of practical purposes as well once they get installed. Given some high-profile renovations at Texas A&M, TCU and others around the Lone Star State, it seems it’s time for the Mustangs to finally get their update to bring the locker room up to standards.
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee has not even decided on their first set of rankings for the 2017 season but it appears that decisions are already being made regarding the makeup of the group for next year’s edition.
Members of the committee serve multi-year terms and the time is up after this season for several notable faces that have been part of the process from the very beginning of the playoff. With folks rotating out of the mix, that means the CFP staff and various conferences are looking for some new blood and one of the names that is being floated appears to be Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury.
The Atlanta Journal Constitution caught up with the Yellow Jackets AD and he confirmed that he was approached by ACC commissioner John Swofford to ask if he had any interest in replacing Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich (a former Tech AD himself) once the latter’s term on the committee concluded at the end of this year. Not surprisingly, there was a thumbs up.
“I think it’d be an incredible honor,” Stansbury told the AJC.
Though it doesn’t seem like it’s a done deal for Stansbury to take over Radakovich’s spot, the fact that he made the conversation with Swofford public points to him being on the very short list at least. It certainly makes sense given the wide variety of experience he has that includes stops as athletic director at UCF and Oregon State prior to arriving in Atlanta.
We’re still several months away from any formal announcement but it seems pretty clear that Stansbury is a name to keep an eye on for the 2018 Selection Committee.
This story will simply never, ever get old.
As top-ranked Alabama gets set to head to College Station for a Week 6 game against Texas A&M, Nick Saban was reminded by a media member that some of his players are from the Houston area, which was deeply impacted by Hurricane Harvey last month. Along that same line, the head coach was then asked if any plans had been made because of that connection.
“Maybe that’s a mistake on our part but I haven’t really thought about it,” Saban said.
At that point, Saban reached back to an old lesson from his teenage years, exquisitely tying it to that question and what the coach referred to simply as a business trip to the state of Texas.
From Michael Casagrande of al.com:
It’s kind of like my dad used to tell me when I used to go to work at the station, my girlfriend broke up with [me] so I was treating the customers bad,” Saban said. “He said ‘What’s wrong with you today?’ I said ‘My girlfriend broke up with me.’ He said ‘Well, you’ve got one problem, but if you keep treating the customers bad you’re going to have two more. I’m going to fire you and then I’m going to whip your ass for getting fired.
“‘So, you’re not going to have a girlfriend, you’re not going to have a job and you’re going to get your tail whipped.’ …
“Whatever happened in the hurricane happened and it’s a bad thing and we want to support everybody in every way we can,” Saban said. “We certainly did that as much as we could.
“But if we don’t go out there and play a good game, then we’re going to have all the problems that we had with the hurricane and we’re going to have the problem that we lost. So, it kind of goes back to what my dad said, I think.
And The Process™ continues to march on, this time by not allowing one problem to snowball into others. Good luck with that, A&M.
Weather won’t impact this latest edition of the in-state rivalry after all.
Because of the impending impact of Hurricane Irma, the Miami-Florida State game scheduled for Sept. 16 in Tallahassee was postponed and moved to Oct. 7. Ahead of that rescheduled game, a tropical depression formed in the Caribbean Sea earlier this week and strengthened into Tropical Storm Nate Thursday morning, raising questions as to whether the game could or would go off as planned.
As that depression strengthened into a storm, its path also shifted westward, which, both universities confirmed this afternoon, will allow the Hurricanes-Seminoles clash to kickoff as planned at 3:30 ET Saturday afternoon in Tallahassee.