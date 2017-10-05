UNLV players seeking normalcy in wake of Las Vegas massacre

UNLV players will have more on their mind than just a football game Saturday night in Sin City.

Earlier this week, a madman armed with more than a dozen weapons mowed down 58 innocents attending a country music festival in Las Vegas. It marked the worst mass shooting in the history of the United States.

The UNLV football team finished up practice just a couple of hours before the Sunday shooting, which occurred less than two miles away from their football facility. While no Rebel football players were directly affected by the shooting, the fact that so many of them are from the city and the area — according to the Las Vegas Sun, more than 20 fall into that category — has led to an emotional week leading into the Week 6 game against undefeated and 21st-ranked San Diego State.

“It’s our job and it’s the job of each and every one of us to get back up and to go back to work and to keep living our lives and to continue to celebrate and to do the things that these acts try to eliminate,” head coach Tony Sanchez said according to the Sun. “I think that’s one of the biggest things we’ve learned as a nation is when these things happen, we need to grieve and we need to give it time, but we also need to keep living and keep loving and keep doing the things that make this country so great. We can never let that stop and that has to be our combined mission. …

“[W]e told them we have a job to do and a great opportunity to go out Saturday night and give some people in our community a little bit of a reprieve and a little bit of a break from it. There’s so many people that are hurting right now that are going to have to pull themselves out of bed and out of their house and hopefully you get a couple hours of getting away from it a little bit, because it’s going to linger and be there for a long time. But if we can go out and play an inspired game and give everybody an opportunity to breathe a little bit and forget for a minute, then we need to do that. That’s our job and we’re back at work.”

“The biggest thing is normalcy. Getting back to a routine.”

The Rebels, 2-2 on the season, haven’t beaten the Aztecs since 2013 and have just one win, versus seven losses, in the series dating back to 2010.

More importantly, both teams before and during the game will honor the lives senselessly lost that fateful Sunday night, as well as the heroes who prevented a further loss of life.