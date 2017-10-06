Florida State receiving corps dealing with injuries ahead of Miami game

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The game will go off as scheduled, but it might not be all hands on deck for Florida State’s receiving corps.

Auden Tate, FSU’s leading receiver this season, has been dealing with an AC joint separation in his left shoulder suffered in Week 4 and which hampered him in Week 5. George Campbell is dealing with a hip injury as well that has him officially listed on the injury report as questionable for the Week 6 game against Miami.

The good news is that Tate is not listed on the official injury report, although he didn’t practice Thursday after being a full participant the previous two days.

“He’ll be banged and bruised … but there’s no reason he shouldn’t be ready.” head coach Jimbo Fisher said.

Tate’s 13 receptions for 226 yards and three receiving touchdowns are all tops on the Seminoles. In fact, Tate is the only player to catch a touchdown pass for FSU this season.

Campbell’s 107 yards are third on the team, while his 21.4 yards per catch is the best on the ‘Noles.

The twin health issues leave the Seminoles with just five healthy receivers currently on the roster.