Iowa State starting QB Jacob Park reportedly takes leave of absence

On the eve of a road game against Big 12 favorite Oklahoma, Iowa State reportedly has to replace their starting quarterback. Jacob Park has taken a sudden leave of absence, according to The Des Moines Register, due to “unspecified medical concerns.” Park did not travel with the rest of the team as they prepare for a road game against the No. 3 Sooners.

It is not directly indicated by the report out of Des Moines whether those medical concerns are directly related to Park’s personal health or that of a family member or someone else, although the report does confirm Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell would not discuss medical issues related to his players (which is pretty common around college football due to privacy concerns and laws).

“Jacob is a great young man dealing with some personal medical concerns,” Campbell said in a statement. “We are committed to helping him cope, supporting him on all levels and helping him prepare to get back on the playing field with his teammates as soon as possible.”

Park has been Iowa State’s starter for all four game splayed thus far, and he has completed 61.7 percent of his attempts for 1,181 yards and nine touchdowns with five interceptions. Freshman Zeb Noland would figure to be the next man up for the Cyclones for however long is necessary. Noland has not thrown a pass since the season opener. The other option could be senior Kyle Kempt, who is listed third on the team’s official depth chart (Park was still listed at the top of the depth chart for this week’s game as of the time of this post.

