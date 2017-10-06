Iowa State starting QB Jacob Park reportedly takes leave of absence

On the eve of a road game against Big 12 favorite Oklahoma, Iowa State reportedly has to replace their starting quarterback. Jacob Park has taken a sudden leave of absence, according to The Des Moines Register, due to “unspecified medical concerns.” Park did not travel with the rest of the team as they prepare for a road game against the No. 3 Sooners.
It is not directly indicated by the report out of Des Moines whether those medical concerns are directly related to Park’s personal health or that of a family member or someone else, although the report does confirm Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell would not discuss medical issues related to his players (which is pretty common around college football due to privacy concerns and laws).
“Jacob is a great young man dealing with some personal medical concerns,” Campbell said in a statement. “We are committed to helping him cope, supporting him on all levels and helping him prepare to get back on the playing field with his teammates as soon as possible.”
Park has been Iowa State’s starter for all four game splayed thus far, and he has completed 61.7 percent of his attempts for 1,181 yards and nine touchdowns with five interceptions. Freshman Zeb Noland would figure to be the next man up for the Cyclones for however long is necessary. Noland has not thrown a pass since the season opener. The other option could be senior Kyle Kempt, who is listed third on the team’s official depth chart (Park was still listed at the top of the depth chart for this week’s game as of the time of this post.
Memphis (4-1, 1-1 AAC) quarterback Riley Ferguson tied an American Athletic Conference record with seven touchdown passes thrown in a single game Friday night in a 70-31 road win at UConn (1-4, 0-3 AAC). Tigers wide receiver Anthony Miller had himself a big night to contribute to Ferguson’s success with 15 catches for 224 yards and a school-record four touchdowns.
The record for most touchdown passes in a single game by a player form the AAC was previously set by former Memphis quarterback Paxton Lynch, who is now in the NFL with the Denver Broncos.
Here’s a look at the touchdown that moved Ferguson into a tie with the former Memphis quarterback…
Miller ended his night with 224 receiving yards and four touchdowns, pretty much doubling his season total coming into the night.
Ferguson completed 34-of-48 pass attempts for 431 yards and the seven touchdowns before finally getting a rest in the fourth quarter as David Moore stepped in to replace him. Memphis accumulated 711 yards of total offense, more than making up for what at times was a rough showing by the Memphis defense. But UConn did themselves no favors with three turnovers and going just 2-for-11 on third down attempts.
Memphis will hope to keep this momentum going next week when they host Navy in what looks to be a pivotal game in the AAC West standings. The Midshipmen are already 3-0 in conference play, while Memphis evened their record against conference opponents after getting rolled over by UCF last week.
Uconn will look to get something on track next week with a road game at Temple.
If you were not already aware of Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller, allow me to introduce you to him right now.
Miller caught 84 passes for 1,283 yards and 11 touchdowns last season for the Tigers, and he absolutely shredded UCLA for nine catches and 185 yards and two touchdowns earlier this season. Tonight, on the road in AAC play at UConn, he added one more impressive highlight to his reel with a nifty one-handed snag on the move.
Miller has now caught a pass in 30 straight games, once again proving to be as reliable an option in the passing game as you can find. Miller would go on to finish this drive with a catch in the endzone for a game-tying touchdown (14-14) in the second quarter.
There is an old football logic that suggests a player should never lose his job to an injury. Stanford head coach David Shaw appears to live by that mentality as it was announced on Friday that senior quarterback Keller Chryst will return to the starting lineup this week. While Chryst is expected to start, Stanford also announced K.J. Costello is also expected to get some playing time for the Cardinal Saturday night at No. 20 Utah.
Chryst was picked off twice in Stanford’s loss to San Diego State in mid-September and was then roughed up against UCLA in the first quarter and taken out of the game due to an injury. That led Costello to take over the starting duties for last week’s game against Arizona State. Against the Sun Devils, Costello completed 15 of 24 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown. He has thrown three touchdowns without an interception in the past two games. Making the job easier for Costello has been the continued dominance of running back Bryce Love, who continues to pile up the rushing yardage and wiggle his way into the Heisman Trophy spotlight.
Now, with Stanford still very much in the thick of the Pac-12 North race despite having two losses on their record so far, the Cardinal are in the odd position of having a bit of a quarterback controversy smack-dab in the middle of the season. Costello has shown more of an ability to provide some athleticism and versatility to the Stanford offense in limited exposure compared to Chryst. But having Love running the ball allows Stanford to, more often than not, be able to work out some issues in the passing game until Shaw can feel comfortable making a decision with one guy over the other.
Virgina Tech has a history of showcasing their support in a show of unity for victims of deadly mass shootings, and that tradition will continue on Saturday. In the first game played since the horrific massacre in Las Vegas at an outdoor concert event claimed over 50 lives and injured hundreds more, Virginia Tech will add a special ribbon decal to the back of their helmets this weekend with the words “Prevail” and “Las Vegas” inscribed, along with the Virginia Tech logo.
UNLV will be wearing specially-designed helmets to pay tribute to the victims and heroes of Sunday night’s mass shooting with a black helmet and red ribbon in place of a school logo. Their opponent, San Diego State, will also pay tribute with a ribbon decal on their helmets. Nevada will also add a memorial ribbon decal to their helmets in a show of solidarity with those in Las Vegas.
Virgina Tech has been known to reach out in a show of unity for locales hit by this type of senseless tragedy ever since experiencing one on their own campus. In 2007, an on-campus shooting resulted in 32 lives being lost and 17 more being injured. From that point on, Virginia Tech has shown support in the form of a simple memorial or tribute decal on the football uniform following shooting incidents in 2012 following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut and following a shooting of two local journalists during a live television broadcast.
It is unfortunate that such tributes and shows of support are needed, but it can be comforting to know the Virgina Tech community understands the pain being experienced elsewhere in a time of need.