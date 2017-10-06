Keller Chryst returns as Stanford’s starting QB vs. Utah

There is an old football logic that suggests a player should never lose his job to an injury. Stanford head coach David Shaw appears to live by that mentality as it was announced on Friday that senior quarterback Keller Chryst will return to the starting lineup this week. While Chryst is expected to start, Stanford also announced K.J. Costello is also expected to get some playing time for the Cardinal Saturday night at No. 20 Utah.
Chryst was picked off twice in Stanford’s loss to San Diego State in mid-September and was then roughed up against UCLA in the first quarter and taken out of the game due to an injury. That led Costello to take over the starting duties for last week’s game against Arizona State. Against the Sun Devils, Costello completed 15 of 24 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown. He has thrown three touchdowns without an interception in the past two games. Making the job easier for Costello has been the continued dominance of running back Bryce Love, who continues to pile up the rushing yardage and wiggle his way into the Heisman Trophy spotlight.
Now, with Stanford still very much in the thick of the Pac-12 North race despite having two losses on their record so far, the Cardinal are in the odd position of having a bit of a quarterback controversy smack-dab in the middle of the season. Costello has shown more of an ability to provide some athleticism and versatility to the Stanford offense in limited exposure compared to Chryst. But having Love running the ball allows Stanford to, more often than not, be able to work out some issues in the passing game until Shaw can feel comfortable making a decision with one guy over the other.
If you were not already aware of Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller, allow me to introduce you to him right now.
Miller caught 84 passes for 1,283 yards and 11 touchdowns last season for the Tigers, and he absolutely shredded UCLA for nine catches and 185 yards and two touchdowns earlier this season. Tonight, on the road in AAC play at UConn, he added one more impressive highlight to his reel with a nifty one-handed snag on the move.
Miller has now caught a pass in 30 straight games, once again proving to be as reliable an option in the passing game as you can find. Miller would go on to finish this drive with a catch in the endzone for a game-tying touchdown (14-14) in the second quarter.
Virgina Tech has a history of showcasing their support in a show of unity for victims of deadly mass shootings, and that tradition will continue on Saturday. In the first game played since the horrific massacre in Las Vegas at an outdoor concert event claimed over 50 lives and injured hundreds more, Virginia Tech will add a special ribbon decal to the back of their helmets this weekend with the words “Prevail” and “Las Vegas” inscribed, along with the Virginia Tech logo.
UNLV will be wearing specially-designed helmets to pay tribute to the victims and heroes of Sunday night’s mass shooting with a black helmet and red ribbon in place of a school logo. Their opponent, San Diego State, will also pay tribute with a ribbon decal on their helmets. Nevada will also add a memorial ribbon decal to their helmets in a show of solidarity with those in Las Vegas.
Virgina Tech has been known to reach out in a show of unity for locales hit by this type of senseless tragedy ever since experiencing one on their own campus. In 2007, an on-campus shooting resulted in 32 lives being lost and 17 more being injured. From that point on, Virginia Tech has shown support in the form of a simple memorial or tribute decal on the football uniform following shooting incidents in 2012 following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut and following a shooting of two local journalists during a live television broadcast.
It is unfortunate that such tributes and shows of support are needed, but it can be comforting to know the Virgina Tech community understands the pain being experienced elsewhere in a time of need.
For the third time in less than two decades, Ole Miss is embracing a new mascot.
MagnoliaStateLive.com obtained a letter from university president Dr. Jeff Vitter in which it was announced that Rebel the Bear, the current mascot, is being retired and will be replaced by the Landshark. The move comes a week after more than 80 percent of the school’s students voted in favor of the change.
The new Landshark mascot is expected to be unveiled before the start of the 2018-19 athletic seasons.
“Upon learning of the [Associated Student Body] poll of students, we sought input from the executive committees of the Ole Miss Alumni Association, the Staff Council, the Faculty Senate, and the Graduate Student Council, as well as from the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and the Spirit Squad head coaches,” a portion of the president’s letter read.
“In each case, the support for the Landshark mascot was unanimous. In addition, the past presidents of the Ole Miss Alumni Association and the boards of the Alumni Association and M-Club enthusiastically endorsed the action of the Alumni Association executive committee.”
Colonel Reb was officially retired as the university’s mascot in 2003. Seven years later, students voted for the Rebel Black Bear as the new mascot over other choices that included the Rebel Landshark.
And, for those who were wondering…
“I want to state unequivocally that we are — and always will be — the Ole Miss Rebels,” the president firmly stated, no doubt referencing some who would like to see a new nickname to go along with the new mascot.
The game will go off as scheduled, but it might not be all hands on deck for Florida State’s receiving corps.
Auden Tate, FSU’s leading receiver this season, has been dealing with an AC joint separation in his left shoulder suffered in Week 4 and which hampered him in Week 5. George Campbell is dealing with a hip injury as well that has him officially listed on the injury report as questionable for the Week 6 game against Miami.
The good news is that Tate is not listed on the official injury report, although he didn’t practice Thursday after being a full participant the previous two days.
“He’ll be banged and bruised … but there’s no reason he shouldn’t be ready.” head coach Jimbo Fisher said.
Tate’s 13 receptions for 226 yards and three receiving touchdowns are all tops on the Seminoles. In fact, Tate is the only player to catch a touchdown pass for FSU this season.
Campbell’s 107 yards are third on the team, while his 21.4 yards per catch is the best on the ‘Noles.
The twin health issues leave the Seminoles with just five healthy receivers currently on the roster.