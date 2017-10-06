Ole Miss retiring Rebel the Bear, adopting Landshark as official mascot

For the third time in less than two decades, Ole Miss is embracing a new mascot.
MagnoliaStateLive.com obtained a letter from university president Dr. Jeff Vitter in which it was announced that Rebel the Bear, the current mascot, is being retired and will be replaced by the Landshark. The move comes a week after more than 80 percent of the school’s students voted in favor of the change.
The new Landshark mascot is expected to be unveiled before the start of the 2018-19 athletic seasons.
“Upon learning of the [Associated Student Body] poll of students, we sought input from the executive committees of the Ole Miss Alumni Association, the Staff Council, the Faculty Senate, and the Graduate Student Council, as well as from the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and the Spirit Squad head coaches,” a portion of the president’s letter read.
“In each case, the support for the Landshark mascot was unanimous. In addition, the past presidents of the Ole Miss Alumni Association and the boards of the Alumni Association and M-Club enthusiastically endorsed the action of the Alumni Association executive committee.”
Colonel Reb was officially retired as the university’s mascot in 2003. Seven years later, students voted for the Rebel Black Bear as the new mascot over other choices that included the Rebel Landshark.
And, for those who were wondering…
“I want to state unequivocally that we are — and always will be — the Ole Miss Rebels,” the president firmly stated, no doubt referencing some who would like to see a new nickname to go along with the new mascot.
The game will go off as scheduled, but it might not be all hands on deck for Florida State’s receiving corps.
Auden Tate, FSU’s leading receiver this season, has been dealing with an AC joint separation in his left shoulder suffered in Week 4 and which hampered him in Week 5. George Campbell is dealing with a hip injury as well that has him officially listed on the injury report as questionable for the Week 6 game against Miami.
The good news is that Tate is not listed on the official injury report, although he didn’t practice Thursday after being a full participant the previous two days.
“He’ll be banged and bruised … but there’s no reason he shouldn’t be ready.” head coach Jimbo Fisher said.
Tate’s 13 receptions for 226 yards and three receiving touchdowns are all tops on the Seminoles. In fact, Tate is the only player to catch a touchdown pass for FSU this season.
Campbell’s 107 yards are third on the team, while his 21.4 yards per catch is the best on the ‘Noles.
The twin health issues leave the Seminoles with just five healthy receivers currently on the roster.
A day that began on a distressing note for the Georgia football program has suddenly gotten a lot brighter.
At his Kennesaw, Ga., high school Friday morning, Justin Davis announced toward the end of a homecoming pep rally that he has verbally committed to attend Georgia and play his college football for the Bulldogs. The 6-3, 221-pound 2018 recruit also had Auburn, Florida State and LSU in his Final Four.
Fields is the No. 1 player in the country on 247Sports.com’s composite board for the Class of 2018. His sister, Jaiden, has already committed to play softball at UGA as well.
Fields’ commitment continues an impressive recruiting run on quarterbacks for UGA the last couple of years.
Jacob Eason, a 2016 signee, was the No. 5 player in the country and the No. 2 pro-style quarterback who started his true freshman season as well as the opener before going down with an injury. A four-star 2017 signee, Jake Fromm was the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in this year’s class and was thrown into the starting fire immediately after Eason’s injury.
If one-win Oregon State is to pull off a Week 6 upset, they may have to do so without their bell cow in the running game.
In last Saturday’s blowout loss to Washington State, Ryan Nall went down with what was later diagnosed as a sprained ankle. With a road trip to 14th-ranked USC on the horizon, Nail was a non-participant in the last practice prior to leaving for the Coliseum.
When asked about the running back’s availability for Saturday afternoon’s game, Gary Andersen was noncommittal.
“We’ll see on Ryan,” the head coach said according to The Oregonian. “If he’s ready to go, he’ll go. That’s one thing that we can all guarantee. If he has an opportunity to play, trust me, he wants to play in every game he can.”
Nall is easily the Beavers’ leading rusher, rushing for 341 yards through five games. His 5.5 yards per carry leads the team as well, while his four rushing touchdowns account for half of OSU’s scores on the ground.
Artavis Pierce is second on the team with 137 yards; no other back on the team has more than 80 yards.
This off-field incident could prove very costly for both the player and the football program.
The Macon Telegraph, among others, is reporting Friday morning that Natrez Patrick was arrested late Thursday night on a charge of possessing less than an ounce of marijuana. That charge is a misdemeanor. The linebacker was also cited for a parking violation.
In November of 2015, Patrick was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor marijuana possession and suspended. A year later, Patrick and a teammate, Roquan Smith, were investigated by police for alleged pot use although no charges were ever filed.
Because this is Patrick’s second drug-related arrest during his time at UGA, the university’s student-athlete code of conduct handbook calls for a four-game suspension that would begin immediately with this weekend’s game against Vanderbilt. He would then miss games additional games against Missouri, Florida and South Carolina before being eligible to return for the Nov. 11 game against Auburn.
As of this posting, the football program has yet to address Patrick’s status moving forward.
Patrick has started every game at outside linebacker for the Bulldogs this season. His 17 tackles are tied for third on the team.