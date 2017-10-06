Status of Oregon State’s leading rusher for USC game up in the air

If one-win Oregon State is to pull off a Week 6 upset, they may have to do so without their bell cow in the running game.
In last Saturday’s blowout loss to Washington State, Ryan Nall went down with what was later diagnosed as a sprained ankle. With a road trip to 14th-ranked USC on the horizon, Nail was a non-participant in the last practice prior to leaving for the Coliseum.
When asked about the running back’s availability for Saturday afternoon’s game, Gary Andersen was noncommittal.
“We’ll see on Ryan,” the head coach said according to The Oregonian. “If he’s ready to go, he’ll go. That’s one thing that we can all guarantee. If he has an opportunity to play, trust me, he wants to play in every game he can.”
Nall is easily the Beavers’ leading rusher, rushing for 341 yards through five games. His 5.5 yards per carry leads the team as well, while his four rushing touchdowns account for half of OSU’s scores on the ground.
Artavis Pierce is second on the team with 137 yards; no other back on the team has more than 80 yards.
This off-field incident could prove very costly for both the player and the football program.
The Macon Telegraph, among others, is reporting Friday morning that Natrez Patrick was arrested late Thursday night on a charge of possessing less than an ounce of marijuana. That charge is a misdemeanor. The linebacker was also cited for a parking violation.
In November of 2015, Patrick was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor marijuana possession and suspended. A year later, Patrick and a teammate, Roquan Smith, were investigated by police for alleged pot use although no charges were ever filed.
Because this is Patrick’s second drug-related arrest during his time at UGA, the university’s student-athlete code of conduct handbook calls for a four-game suspension that would begin immediately with this weekend’s game against Vanderbilt. He would then miss games additional games against Missouri, Florida and South Carolina before being eligible to return for the Nov. 11 game against Auburn.
As of this posting, the football program has yet to address Patrick’s status moving forward.
Patrick has started every game at outside linebacker for the Bulldogs this season. His 17 tackles are tied for third on the team.
It was a rough film session for North Carolina State last season after the team played Louisville, as Dave Doeren’s coaching staff had to watch the eventual Heisman Trophy winner race up and down the field on the Wolfpack’s defense in a blowout to capture a key ACC win. Turnabout is fair play it seems because State did much of the same on Thursday night, pulling away at home starting in the second quarter and eventually winding up with a 39-25 victory that makes things even more interesting in the Atlantic division.
The Wolfpack offense stalled out early during the first quarter, including a red zone fumble in front of an amped up crowd at Carter-Finley Stadium, but promptly figured things out and sliced and diced the Cardinals’ defense on their following six drives to take control of the game. Quarterback Ryan Finley outplayed the Heisman winner on the opposite sideline with a steady performance, throwing for 367 yards and a touchdown, while big play machines Nyheim Hines (225 all-purpose yards with two scores) and Jaylen Samuels (104 through the air) both were terrific in the open field. Wideout Kelvin Harmon chipped in with 133 yards and a touchdown catch as well.
As well as the offense played however, the home team never could quite put the game away until late in the fourth quarter. Of course, a lot of that had to do with the dazzling play of Lamar Jackson. The signal-caller recorded a 354 yard (one touchdown) night using his arm and not surprisingly led the team in rushing with 73 yards and two scores. He was very much a one-man band for his team given the defensive woes and played heroically in the face of a lot of pressure from the Wolfpack’s stellar defensive line that helped record four sacks and played a role in forcing a pass that was tipped, intercepted and run back for a touchdown that iced the game.
The victory, one of the biggest of Doeren’s career in Raleigh given the circumstances, presents an intriguing road to the division title as the Wolfpack remain undefeated in ACC play. While No. 2 Clemson remains a favorite to return to the national title game at the moment, N.C. State did nearly pull off the upset of the Tigers last year and host this year’s meeting on November 4th. That game could not only decide the Atlantic Division in the conference, but could play a significant role in the College Football Playoff selection process as well.
But those are thoughts for another day and another week as Thursday night belonged to the Wolfpack as they savored a very sweet victory over the Cardinals.
Oh what a difference a year makes for N.C. State and Louisville.
After a lopsided result that was not in their favor last season, the 24th-ranked Wolfpack are giving No. 17 Louisville everything they can handle on both sides of the ball to lead 17-10 at halftime of an intriguing ACC battle down in Raleigh.
Neither team could get much going offensively in the first quarter, with Heisman winner Lamar Jackson being well contained by that tough NCSU defensive line led by Bradley Chubb. Once the clock ticked over to the second quarter however, both offenses started to get going with some big plays.
Wolfpack quarterback Ryan Finley (268 yards, one touchdown) kicked things off, lobbing a perfectly thrown pass into the waiting arms of Kelvin Harmon for a 48-yard touchdown. State tacked on a field goal on their ensuing possession following a 79 yard catch and run by superstar all-purpose threat Jaylen Samuels and then scored again just before the break. We’ll see if the team can keep that second quarter momentum up despite losing starting center Garrett Bradbury with a chest injury but their final two drives without him bodes well for them to do just that.
Jackson and the Cardinals also found a little bit of a rhythm in the second frame, as the dual-threat signal-caller racked up 190 yards through the air by halftime. He found Seth Dawkins for the team’s only touchdown early in the second quarter, which was a bobbling affair down near the end zone before the wideout hauled it in for the score.
There are a ton of major sporting events going on Thursday night but the lone college football game on the slate has turned out to be a pretty good one despite the relative low score. We’ll see if either side can make some big adjustments — especially defensively for the higher ranked team — in order to pull out a key win in the ACC Atlantic race.
“Color rush” uniforms are normally reserved for Thursday night NFL games but it appears the trend is spreading to Saturday’s too.
Oklahoma is the latest to jump on board the solid color uniform look, announcing on Thursday that they would be donning a new all-red (or is it crimson?) uniform for their Big 12 home opener against Iowa State.
Pretty slick look unless you happen to be a big fan of the burnt orange around Big 12 country. Interestingly, the program is using the hashtag #RedOnRed to promote the uniforms despite the school’s shade of the color officially being ‘Oklahoma Crimson.’
Additionally, the Sooners are hoping for fans to stripe Memorial Stadium on Saturday with crimson and cream depending on what section people are sitting in. It should all make for a neat atmosphere despite Iowa State only going with the white tops for their uniform choice — instead of the all-white ‘Color Rush’ look.
Not everything filters down from the NFL to college after all…