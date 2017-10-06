WATCH: Memphis WR Anthony Miller with early candidate for catch of the week

There is an old football logic that suggests a player should never lose his job to an injury. Stanford head coach David Shaw appears to live by that mentality as it was announced on Friday that senior quarterback Keller Chryst will return to the starting lineup this week. While Chryst is expected to start, Stanford also announced K.J. Costello is also expected to get some playing time for the Cardinal Saturday night at No. 20 Utah.

Chryst was picked off twice in Stanford’s loss to San Diego State in mid-September and was then roughed up against UCLA in the first quarter and taken out of the game due to an injury. That led Costello to take over the starting duties for last week’s game against Arizona State. Against the Sun Devils, Costello completed 15 of 24 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown. He has thrown three touchdowns without an interception in the past two games. Making the job easier for Costello has been the continued dominance of running back Bryce Love, who continues to pile up the rushing yardage and wiggle his way into the Heisman Trophy spotlight.

Now, with Stanford still very much in the thick of the Pac-12 North race despite having two losses on their record so far, the Cardinal are in the odd position of having a bit of a quarterback controversy smack-dab in the middle of the season. Costello has shown more of an ability to provide some athleticism and versatility to the Stanford offense in limited exposure compared to Chryst. But having Love running the ball allows Stanford to, more often than not, be able to work out some issues in the passing game until Shaw can feel comfortable making a decision with one guy over the other.

