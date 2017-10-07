ADs call for ‘civility and respect’ ahead of first-ever Michigan-Michigan State night game

In an in-state rivalry that stretches back to 1898, Michigan-Michigan State has never kicked off one of their games under the lights. That will change this weekend, leading to a little concern on each side over the “atmosphere” inside and outside of the Big House in Ann Arbor.

Slated for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, there will be plenty of time for fans on both sides of the rivalry fence to “lube” up and get “primed” prior to the start of a game. Alcohol plus a later kickoff time plus tailgating starting at noon (or earlier) plus a rivalry clash could potentially equal plenty of problems for all involved, leading to UM ramping up security for the game and law enforcement planning on an increased presence in the area.

Ahead of that, the athletic directors of both schools released a joint statement this week in which they called for, among other things, “civility and respect” amongst fans before, during and after the game.

A message to fans from U-M and MSU Directors of Athletics. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/w1uGyLyk8L — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 5, 2017

The Wolverines currently lead the all-time series 69-35-5. They won last year’s meeting, although the Spartans have claimed wins in seven of the last nine in the series.