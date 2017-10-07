Big plays keep No. 9 Wisconsin out front of Nebraska at halftime

28 minutes into Wisconsin and Nebraska’s crucial game for Big 10 West superiority, the defenses were controlling and the offenses more prone to stalling.
Then the final two minutes of the first half rolled around and each side started to rack up big play after big play to make things much more interesting in Lincoln as the Badgers held onto a slim 17-10 lead at halftime.
Cornhuskers quarterback Tanner Lee was both hot and cold on the night, showing why exactly he is both the best option under center for the team (finding Stanley Morgan for an 80 yard touchdown) and worst (a pick six on the first drive) in not much time at all.
That pick-six — Lee’s fourth of the year — was a huge momentum shifter early after a solid start for Mike Riley’s embattled team. Nebraska looked like they were going to really make things interesting on the Morgan touchdown with just 1:20 left on the clock but the defense failed to stop Wisconsin tailback Jonathan Taylor on the next series as he answered the score with one of his own from 75 yards out on the ground. A field goal with just one second left was eventually tacked on to cap a wild final two minutes that had the sellout crowd on their feet yelling at the same time they were wondering what was happening in front of them.
Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook had only a few clean pockets but threw for 62 yards on 6/11 passing after two quarters. Taylor led the way on the ground and was already up to 144 yards rushing despite having just 10 carries.
A lot of the attention in the conference may be focused on what’s happening in Ann Arbor right now but this Big Ten West battle is certainly extremely interesting after one half of play. If the Cornhuskers can make some defensive stands and the Badgers respond with big plays, we could get a fun one in front of Big Red.
Oregon is playing without its top two quarterbacks but not backing down, trailing Washington State 13-10 at the half in Eugene.
Oregon turned the ball over on downs in its own territory to open the game, and Washington State immediately capitalized with a 41-yard scoring strike from Luke Falk to Jamal Morrow.
The Ducks, though, rallied to take the lead with a 20-yard Aidan Schneider field goal and a 30-yard touchdown toss from third-stringer Braxton Burmeister to Jacob Breeland.
Washington State regained the lead on a pair of Erik Powell field goals, a 25-yarder at the 11:54 mark of the second quarter and a 52-yard blast with 6:59 to play.
Oregon advanced the ball to the Wazzu 34 after falling behind 13-10, but Taj Griffin‘s 4th-and-1 run was short of the line to gain.
After starting hot, Falk completed the half hitting 14-of-22 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown, or 109 on 21 attempts after his first throw. Washington State hasn’t tried to run the ball, amassing 44 yards on 10 carries.
Burmeister is 9-of-14 for 59 yards and a touchdown with six carries for 24 yards. Royce Freeman leads all runners with 54 yards on eight totes.
Washington State will receive to open the second half.
Ohio State cruised to an easy win over Maryland in Week 6, but it did come with a cost.
In the first quarter of the romp, Branden Bowen went down with what appeared to be a rather significant injury after his left leg was rolled up on. In his postgame press conference, head coach Urban Meyer confirmed that the offensive lineman had suffered a broken leg.
Bowen will undergo surgery Sunday to repair the damage, which his mother stated on Twitter was a broken fibula and tibia.
Bowen, a redshirt sophomore, had started the first six games at right guard for the Buckeyes.
With Bowen sidelined for the remainder of the season, OSU will likely turn to redshirt sophomore Matthew Burrell as the new starter. After Bowen’s injury, Burrell, who played in 13 games last season, stepped in and played most of the rest of the game.
It appears Michigan will be going with its backup under center for the duration.
Wilton Speight was knocked out of the Week 4 win over Purdue with an unspecified injury. A week later and coming off a bye, Jim Harbaugh announced that Speight would not play in the Week 6 game against rival Michigan State and could be sidelined for multiple weeks thereafter.
Prior to that rivalry, Chris Fowler, who along with Kirk Herbstreit is calling the game on ABC, reported that Speight is “likely out for the season” with what he says are three fractured vertebrae in his back. Fowler stated, as relayed by mlive.com, that he received the info straight from Speight.
As of yet, there has been no confirmation from the school, and any type of confirmation likely isn’t forthcoming from the very guarded program.
Speight was replaced as the starting quarterback by John O’Korn, who is making his second career start at UM tonight after transferring in from Houston. As of this posting, he’s completed 8-of-16 passes for 67 yards.
The Spartans are currently leading the Wolverines 14-3 late in the second quarter at The Big House.
Texas A&M savored the lead over No. 1 Alabama on Saturday night. It was for just 13 seconds, but nevertheless you can bet the Aggies enjoyed that scoreboard at Kyle Field.
Still, they’ve put up the stiffest fight that just about anybody in the SEC has so far this season as the Crimson Tide led 17-3 at halftime of a relatively low-scoring, turnover-filled game under the lights in the Lone Star State.
The teams exchanged three-and-outs to open the contest before A&M mounted their lone scoring drive early in the first quarter, moving 36 yards into field goal position before Daniel LaCamera booted a 52-yarder through the uprights to end a long streak without trailing by Nick Saban’s squad.
The euphoria didn’t last long however, as Alabama came right back on the ensuing possession and saw Damien Harris run around the right tackle nearly 75 yards untouched to put the top-ranked team in the country right back in the lead. The running back nearly scored again just before the end of the second quarter but settled for 119 yards in the half.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts, not a bad runner himself, had 50 yards passing on seven completions and recorded another 53 on the ground plus a touchdown off a keeper.
Their efforts on a few big plays helped on a night where the Aggies’ defense looked as good as they have in weeks. Sadly for Kevin Sumlin’s team, the offense did not quite show up in the same manner. Signal-caller Kellen Mond didn’t seem rattled in rushing and passing for more than 100 yards but the team fumbled three times and lost two of them. They are by no means out of things completely, but the hosts are teetering on the edge of keeping things close and seeing this game turn into a runaway.
Needless to say, ball security will be a big point of emphasis on both sides during the halftime break in the locker room.Given how things have gone in Alabama’s previous games however, something says the Tide will start to put a little distance on the scoreboard after getting the ball back in the third quarter.