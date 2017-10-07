Clemson scores early but only leads Wake Forest 14-0 at half

Playing Clemson in Death Valley is always a tough task for any opponents, especially when you announce just prior to the game you will be doing so without your starting quarterback. Wake Forest quickly dug itself a 14-0 hole after Clemson scored on their first two drives, but a missed field goal and a lost fumble have allowed Wake Forest to at least hang around a little bit.

Clemson leads Wake Forest 14-0 at the half and the Tigers are hoping to get the offense going again in the second half. Kelly Bryant connected with Deon Cain for a 28-yard score on the opening drive of the game for a quick 7-0 lead just two minutes in, and Adam Choice finished off a 12-play drive with a four-yard touchdown on the next possession. Wake Forest had missed a 34-yard field goal in between the Clemson touchdown drives and the Demon Deacons punted after a three-and-out on their next opportunity.

Wake Forest has held down Clemson for the most part since then but a lack of offense against this Clemson defense is a tall order. Wake Forest had just 82 yards of offense with three minutes to play in the half, and just three first downs to Clemson’s 16. Wake Forest is 0-for-5 on third down.

