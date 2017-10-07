In back-to-back SEC losses, Ole Miss has lost by a combined 110-26

Maybe they should try a little guppy as a mascot instead of a Landshark? Just a thought.

The state of Alabama was far from kind to Ole Miss football last weekend, and this weekend it was no different as the Rebels traveled to No. 12 Auburn in Week 6 and will head back to Oxford with a 44-23 beating tattoed on their backsides. The score was actually a lot worse than what the final indicates as the Tigers led 41-10 early in the fourth quarter before the Rebels scored a pair of garbage-time touchdowns made the score slightly more respectable.

Ole Miss gave up 321 yards on the ground, with AU averaging over six yards per carry. Kerryon Johnson led the way with 204 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns.

When taking into account last week’s 66-3 shellacking at the hands of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ole Miss has lost its first two SEC games of the 2017 season by a combined score of 110-26. Add in an 11-point loss to Call in Week 3, and Ole Miss is now riding a three-game losing streak. Their two wins this season have come against a team from the Sun Belt Conference and one that plays at the FCS level.

After three weeks on the road, though, Ole Miss will spend the next three games in Oxford vs. Vanderbilt (Oct. 14), LSU (Oct. 21) and Arkansas (Oct. 28).

On the other sideline, Auburn has now won four straight since a 14-6 loss to second-ranked Clemson in Week 3. Unlike today’s opponent, AU will spend the next three games on the road — at LSU (Oct. 14), at Arkansas (Oct. 21) and at Texas A&M (Nov. 4).