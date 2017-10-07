In back-to-back SEC losses, Ole Miss has lost by a combined 110-26

Maybe they should try a little guppy as a mascot instead of a Landshark? Just a thought.
The state of Alabama was far from kind to Ole Miss football last weekend, and this weekend it was no different as the Rebels traveled to No. 12 Auburn in Week 6 and will head back to Oxford with a 44-23 beating tattoed on their backsides. The score was actually a lot worse than what the final indicates as the Tigers led 41-10 early in the fourth quarter before the Rebels scored a pair of garbage-time touchdowns made the score slightly more respectable.
Ole Miss gave up 321 yards on the ground, with AU averaging over six yards per carry. Kerryon Johnson led the way with 204 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns.
When taking into account last week’s 66-3 shellacking at the hands of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ole Miss has lost its first two SEC games of the 2017 season by a combined score of 110-26. Add in an 11-point loss to Call in Week 3, and Ole Miss is now riding a three-game losing streak. Their two wins this season have come against a team from the Sun Belt Conference and one that plays at the FCS level.
After three weeks on the road, though, Ole Miss will spend the next three games in Oxford vs. Vanderbilt (Oct. 14), LSU (Oct. 21) and Arkansas (Oct. 28).
On the other sideline, Auburn has now won four straight since a 14-6 loss to second-ranked Clemson in Week 3. Unlike today’s opponent, AU will spend the next three games on the road — at LSU (Oct. 14), at Arkansas (Oct. 21) and at Texas A&M (Nov. 4).
Northwestern managed to tie down Penn State running back Saquon Barkley for the majority of the afternoon, but sooner or later he was bound to break loose for a big play. And break loose he did, Barkley ripped off a 53-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to flip the script in the box score for his Heisman Trophy campaign, but it was a full team effort that contributed to No. 4 Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) picking up a decisive 31-7 victory on the road against Northwestern (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) in Big Ten play.
Barkley ended his afternoon with 75 rushing yards and two touchdowns, with the 53-yard score being the highlight of the day for him. At one point in the game, Barkley had more rushing touchdowns (1) than he had rushing yards (0). It was that kind of day against Northwestern, who excelled in not letting Barkley get too many opportunities to do damage. But that meant other players would have chances to step up for Penn State. Saeed Blacknall caught four passes for 74 yards. Backup quarterback Tommy Stevens caught two passes, including a touchdown. Juwan Johnson had a team-high six catches for 43 yards as Penn State spread the ball around in the passing game. Trace McSorley was 25-of-34 for 245 yards and a touchdown without a turnover.
Northwestern’s only score of the day came late in the fourth quarter after missing on some opportunities to make a game of it earlier in the game. Northwestern held the football on Penn State’s side of the field three times in the first half but saw each possession end with a turnover.
Penn State’s defense came close to pitching a third shutout of the season, but it continues to be a strength of the Nittany Lions. Northwestern managed just 265 yards of offense in the game.
Penn State heads into a bye week before what should be the make-or-break stretch of the season as far as Penn State’s Big Ten and College Football Playoff hopes may be concerned. After getting off next week, Penn State will host Michigan the following week. After that is a road trip to Ohio State. If Penn State doesn’t have their offensive line playing better for those two games, they could be in trouble.
Northwestern will hit the road in Big Ten play next week to play Maryland. The Terrapins will be coming off a road game at Ohio State.
No. 2 Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) kept the wins coming with a 28-14 victory in Death Valley over Wake Forest (4-2, 1-2 ACC), but the health of starting quarterback Kelly Bryant will be in the spotlight. Bryant came out of the game in the third quarter with an apparent lower-body injury that left him limping.
the hit that took Bryant out occured near the goal line, just before Clemson managed to push its lead to 21-0. Bryant remained on the field to finish the drive before being evaluated by trainers.
Zerrick Cooper was the first quarterback off the sideline to replace the injured Bryant (who had already completed 21-of-29 pass attempts for 200 yards and a score with one interception), and Hunter Johnson also got in the mix in backup duty. Johnson added a touchdown pass to help push the Clemson lead in the second half for a 28-0 lead. Clemson had score don their first two offensive possessions of the game in the first quarter, but the offense did enough to avoid a decent scare at home against Wake Fores, although Wake Forest scored a couple of touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
It was not a perfect day for Clemson, however. The Tigers lost the turnover battle with two giveaways to none, but the Tigers defense continued to lead the charge and avoided allowing Wake Forest many opportunities to do much of anything. Wake Forest was playing with backup quarterback Kendall Hinton as well, which didn’t help their cause much either.
Clemson heads up north to play Syracuse next week. For now, the Tigers are still sitting in a good spot for a second-half run to the ACC crown, although Clemson fans will keep a close eye on the status of Bryant moving forward.
Wake Forest will have next week off, which is needed after back-to-back losses against Florida State and Clemson. When they get back in action, they will be on the road against Georgia Tech, with Louisville looming after that.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley arrived in Evanston as the supposed Heisman Trophy favorite. Right now he’s looking to leave town just with some positive rushing yardage. Northwestern has held Barkley to negative rushing yardage (-1) so far, but Penn State has managed to take a 10-0 lead on the Nittany Lions.
Northwestern failed to take advantage of a fourth down conversion on their offensive opportunity. After completing a 4th and 8 from the Penn State 34-yard line to the Penn State 10-yard line, the Wildcats immediately started moving the wrong way thanks to a holding penalty and a sack by Curtis Cothran to move the ball back to the Penn State 28-yard line. Two plays later, Clayton Thorson’s desperation ball was picked off by Amani Oruwariye. The Wildcats turned the ball over on a Thorson fumble on their next offensive possession, which also crossed midfield.
Barkley has carried the football eight times and has been stuffed every time. He enters halftime with -1 rushing yards and just seven all-purpose yards with one eight-yard catch.Can Northwestern manage to dial in on Barkley like this for another two quarters? If they do, then the Northwestern offense has to start finding a way to get some point son the board and avoid letting other offensive options from hurting them when Penn State has the ball. Penn State has tended to make adjustments and play well in the second half over the last year.
The only touchdown of the half came on a pass from Penn State’s starting quarterback, Trace McSorley, to Penn State’s backup quarterback, Tommy Stevens.
Playing Clemson in Death Valley is always a tough task for any opponents, especially when you announce just prior to the game you will be doing so without your starting quarterback. Wake Forest quickly dug itself a 14-0 hole after Clemson scored on their first two drives, but a missed field goal and a lost fumble have allowed Wake Forest to at least hang around a little bit.
Clemson leads Wake Forest 14-0 at the half and the Tigers are hoping to get the offense going again in the second half. Kelly Bryant connected with Deon Cain for a 28-yard score on the opening drive of the game for a quick 7-0 lead just two minutes in, and Adam Choice finished off a 12-play drive with a four-yard touchdown on the next possession. Wake Forest had missed a 34-yard field goal in between the Clemson touchdown drives and the Demon Deacons punted after a three-and-out on their next opportunity.
Wake Forest has held down Clemson for the most part since then but a lack of offense against this Clemson defense is a tall order. Wake Forest had just 82 yards of offense with three minutes to play in the half, and just three first downs to Clemson’s 16. Wake Forest is 0-for-5 on third down.