LOOK: UNLV helmets to honor Las Vegas shooting victims

As the nation continues to mourn, UNLV, at least for three hours or so, will attempt to get back to some semblance normalcy. They’ll do so, though, with a reminder of this past week’s tragedy fresh in their minds.

Last Sunday night, a madman armed with more than a dozen weapons mowed down 58 innocents attending a country music festival in Las Vegas. It marked the worst mass shooting in the history of the United States.

The football program announced earlier this week that the Rebels are planning a pregame tribute before Saturday’s game against San Diego State that will include a 100-yard-long American flag for the national anthem and a ceremony that will honor those lost in the attack, as well as first-responders, medical personnel and other local heroes who helped save untold lives during the shooting.

The team will also wear a ribbon on their helmets instead of the normal logo to honor the nearly five dozen lives lost.

Here is the special helmet @unlvfootball will wear Saturday in tribute to the victims and in honor of the heroes from Sunday. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/ojJ49mhSFl — UNLV Athletics (@UNLVathletics) October 4, 2017

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the victims and the families impacted by this senseless act of violence,” UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a midweek statement. “While football is just a game, it can also serve as a rallying point of unity and allow all of us to recognize the incredible heroism displayed by so many this week. We are all extremely proud of our community’s response over the last couple of days.”