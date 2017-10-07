LOOK: UNLV helmets to honor Las Vegas shooting victims

As the nation continues to mourn, UNLV, at least for three hours or so, will attempt to get back to some semblance normalcy. They’ll do so, though, with a reminder of this past week’s tragedy fresh in their minds.
Last Sunday night, a madman armed with more than a dozen weapons mowed down 58 innocents attending a country music festival in Las Vegas. It marked the worst mass shooting in the history of the United States.
The football program announced earlier this week that the Rebels are planning a pregame tribute before Saturday’s game against San Diego State that will include a 100-yard-long American flag for the national anthem and a ceremony that will honor those lost in the attack, as well as first-responders, medical personnel and other local heroes who helped save untold lives during the shooting.
The team will also wear a ribbon on their helmets instead of the normal logo to honor the nearly five dozen lives lost.
“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the victims and the families impacted by this senseless act of violence,” UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a midweek statement. “While football is just a game, it can also serve as a rallying point of unity and allow all of us to recognize the incredible heroism displayed by so many this week. We are all extremely proud of our community’s response over the last couple of days.”
Memphis (4-1, 1-1 AAC) quarterback Riley Ferguson tied an American Athletic Conference record with seven touchdown passes thrown in a single game Friday night in a 70-31 road win at UConn (1-4, 0-3 AAC). Tigers wide receiver Anthony Miller had himself a big night to contribute to Ferguson’s success with 15 catches for 224 yards and a school-record four touchdowns.
The record for most touchdown passes in a single game by a player form the AAC was previously set by former Memphis quarterback Paxton Lynch, who is now in the NFL with the Denver Broncos.
Here’s a look at the touchdown that moved Ferguson into a tie with the former Memphis quarterback…
Miller ended his night with 224 receiving yards and four touchdowns, pretty much doubling his season total coming into the night.
Ferguson completed 34-of-48 pass attempts for 431 yards and the seven touchdowns before finally getting a rest in the fourth quarter as David Moore stepped in to replace him. Memphis accumulated 711 yards of total offense, more than making up for what at times was a rough showing by the Memphis defense. But UConn did themselves no favors with three turnovers and going just 2-for-11 on third down attempts.
Memphis will hope to keep this momentum going next week when they host Navy in what looks to be a pivotal game in the AAC West standings. The Midshipmen are already 3-0 in conference play, while Memphis evened their record against conference opponents after getting rolled over by UCF last week.
Uconn will look to get something on track next week with a road game at Temple.
On the eve of a road game against Big 12 favorite Oklahoma, Iowa State reportedly has to replace their starting quarterback. Jacob Park has taken a sudden leave of absence, according to The Des Moines Register, due to “unspecified medical concerns.” Park did not travel with the rest of the team as they prepare for a road game against the No. 3 Sooners.
It is not directly indicated by the report out of Des Moines whether those medical concerns are directly related to Park’s personal health or that of a family member or someone else, although the report does confirm Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell would not discuss medical issues related to his players (which is pretty common around college football due to privacy concerns and laws).
“Jacob is a great young man dealing with some personal medical concerns,” Campbell said in a statement. “We are committed to helping him cope, supporting him on all levels and helping him prepare to get back on the playing field with his teammates as soon as possible.”
Park has been Iowa State’s starter for all four game splayed thus far, and he has completed 61.7 percent of his attempts for 1,181 yards and nine touchdowns with five interceptions. Freshman Zeb Noland would figure to be the next man up for the Cyclones for however long is necessary. Noland has not thrown a pass since the season opener. The other option could be senior Kyle Kempt, who is listed third on the team’s official depth chart (Park was still listed at the top of the depth chart for this week’s game as of the time of this post.
If you were not already aware of Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller, allow me to introduce you to him right now.
Miller caught 84 passes for 1,283 yards and 11 touchdowns last season for the Tigers, and he absolutely shredded UCLA for nine catches and 185 yards and two touchdowns earlier this season. Tonight, on the road in AAC play at UConn, he added one more impressive highlight to his reel with a nifty one-handed snag on the move.
Miller has now caught a pass in 30 straight games, once again proving to be as reliable an option in the passing game as you can find. Miller would go on to finish this drive with a catch in the endzone for a game-tying touchdown (14-14) in the second quarter.
There is an old football logic that suggests a player should never lose his job to an injury. Stanford head coach David Shaw appears to live by that mentality as it was announced on Friday that senior quarterback Keller Chryst will return to the starting lineup this week. While Chryst is expected to start, Stanford also announced K.J. Costello is also expected to get some playing time for the Cardinal Saturday night at No. 20 Utah.
Chryst was picked off twice in Stanford’s loss to San Diego State in mid-September and was then roughed up against UCLA in the first quarter and taken out of the game due to an injury. That led Costello to take over the starting duties for last week’s game against Arizona State. Against the Sun Devils, Costello completed 15 of 24 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown. He has thrown three touchdowns without an interception in the past two games. Making the job easier for Costello has been the continued dominance of running back Bryce Love, who continues to pile up the rushing yardage and wiggle his way into the Heisman Trophy spotlight.
Now, with Stanford still very much in the thick of the Pac-12 North race despite having two losses on their record so far, the Cardinal are in the odd position of having a bit of a quarterback controversy smack-dab in the middle of the season. Costello has shown more of an ability to provide some athleticism and versatility to the Stanford offense in limited exposure compared to Chryst. But having Love running the ball allows Stanford to, more often than not, be able to work out some issues in the passing game until Shaw can feel comfortable making a decision with one guy over the other.