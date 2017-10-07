LSU clinging to slim lead over No. 21 Florida at halftime in the Swamp

Despite a host of injuries, one ejection for targeting, and a number of negative plays, LSU looks like they’re shaking off that loss to Troy a week ago to give No. 21 Florida quite the battle in the Swamp — taking a 10-3 lead into the locker room at halftime of a game that won’t win any awards for watchability.

The Tigers struck first in the waning minutes of the first quarter with one of the team’s best drives of the season. Despite an ejection for targeting on an LSU wide receiver, the offense still mounted an impressive 11 play, 86 yard scoring march before Russell Gage took it in untouched from 30 yards out off a jet sweep. The team’s other possessions were nothing to write home about however, as quarterback Danny Etling threw for 71 yards (mostly check-downs) and running back Derrius Guice did not seem to be 100 percent after rushing for just 12 yards on six carries. Devin White led the way on defense with seven tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss.

The Gators were not exactly tearing things up offensively either despite averaging right around six yards per play in the half. A promising 70 yard drive stalled out in the red zone and resulted in a field goal but at least there were some signs of life from Feleipe Franks (5-8, 67 yards) and company to make things a little more interesting when the third quarter kicks off.

Still, that first half was not the most watchable of games we’ve seen in the SEC this season as it was all about a handful of big plays and a bunch of defensive stands. Adjustments will be key for whoever wants to win this one but the fierce rivalry between LSU and Florida does not seem to be letting up given how closely this has been played so far.