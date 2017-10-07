Michigan QB Wilton Speight reportedly ‘likely out for season’ with three fractured vertebrae

It appears Michigan will be going with its backup under center for the duration.

Wilton Speight was knocked out of the Week 4 win over Purdue with an unspecified injury. A week later and coming off a bye, Jim Harbaugh announced that Speight would not play in the Week 6 game against rival Michigan State and could be sidelined for multiple weeks thereafter.

Prior to that rivalry, Chris Fowler, who along with Kirk Herbstreit is calling the game on ABC, reported that Speight is “likely out for the season” with what he says are three fractured vertebrae in his back. Fowler stated, as relayed by mlive.com, that he received the info straight from Speight.

As of yet, there has been no confirmation from the school, and any type of confirmation likely isn’t forthcoming from the very guarded program.

Speight was replaced as the starting quarterback by John O’Korn, who is making his second career start at UM tonight after transferring in from Houston. As of this posting, he’s completed 8-of-16 passes for 67 yards.

The Spartans are currently leading the Wolverines 14-3 late in the second quarter at The Big House.