No. 1 Alabama leads Texas A&M at halftime of relatively low-scoring affair in College Station

Texas A&M savored the lead over No. 1 Alabama on Saturday night. It was for just 13 seconds, but nevertheless you can bet the Aggies enjoyed that scoreboard at Kyle Field.

Still, they’ve put up the stiffest fight that just about anybody in the SEC has so far this season as the Crimson Tide led 17-3 at halftime of a relatively low-scoring, turnover-filled game under the lights in the Lone Star State.

The teams exchanged three-and-outs to open the contest before A&M mounted their lone scoring drive early in the first quarter, moving 36 yards into field goal position before Daniel LaCamera booted a 52-yarder through the uprights to end a long streak without trailing by Nick Saban’s squad.

The euphoria didn’t last long however, as Alabama came right back on the ensuing possession and saw Damien Harris run around the right tackle nearly 75 yards untouched to put the top-ranked team in the country right back in the lead. The running back nearly scored again just before the end of the second quarter but settled for 119 yards in the half.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, not a bad runner himself, had 50 yards passing on seven completions and recorded another 53 on the ground plus a touchdown off a keeper.

Their efforts on a few big plays helped on a night where the Aggies’ defense looked as good as they have in weeks. Sadly for Kevin Sumlin’s team, the offense did not quite show up in the same manner. Signal-caller Kellen Mond didn’t seem rattled in rushing and passing for more than 100 yards but the team fumbled three times and lost two of them. They are by no means out of things completely, but the hosts are teetering on the edge of keeping things close and seeing this game turn into a runaway.

Needless to say, ball security will be a big point of emphasis on both sides during the halftime break in the locker room.Given how things have gone in Alabama’s previous games however, something says the Tide will start to put a little distance on the scoreboard after getting the ball back in the third quarter.