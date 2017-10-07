Northwestern tying down Saquon Barkley, but Penn State pitching shutout

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley arrived in Evanston as the supposed Heisman Trophy favorite. Right now he’s looking to leave town just with some positive rushing yardage. Northwestern has held Barkley to negative rushing yardage (-1) so far, but Penn State has managed to take a 10-0 lead on the Nittany Lions.

Northwestern failed to take advantage of a fourth down conversion on their offensive opportunity. After completing a 4th and 8 from the Penn State 34-yard line to the Penn State 10-yard line, the Wildcats immediately started moving the wrong way thanks to a holding penalty and a sack by Curtis Cothran to move the ball back to the Penn State 28-yard line. Two plays later, Clayton Thorson’s desperation ball was picked off by Amani Oruwariye. The Wildcats turned the ball over on a Thorson fumble on their next offensive possession, which also crossed midfield.

Barkley has carried the football eight times and has been stuffed every time. He enters halftime with -1 rushing yards and just seven all-purpose yards with one eight-yard catch.Can Northwestern manage to dial in on Barkley like this for another two quarters? If they do, then the Northwestern offense has to start finding a way to get some point son the board and avoid letting other offensive options from hurting them when Penn State has the ball. Penn State has tended to make adjustments and play well in the second half over the last year.

The only touchdown of the half came on a pass from Penn State’s starting quarterback, Trace McSorley, to Penn State’s backup quarterback, Tommy Stevens.

