Report: Pitt RB Chawntez Moss didn’t travel with team to Syracuse

Chawntez Moss seemingly began the 2017 season in Pat Narduzzi‘s doghouse, but managed to climb out. Five weeks later, it appears he’s climbed back in.

Citing unnamed sources, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting that Moss did not travel with the team to Syracuse and will not play in Saturday’s game against the Orange. According to the Post-Gazette, Narduzzi hinted that something could be afoot when it comes to the running back, although the head coach mostly talked around any potential issue.

Moss is currently second on the Panthers with 113 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. The redshirt sophomore has added another touchdown and 71 yards on five receptions.

Just last week, Moss served as Pitt’s No. 1 running back in a 32-point win over Rice, although gained just 22 yards on 14 carries. This season, he’s averaging just 2.8 yards per carry on 41 attempts.

Qadree Ollison‘s 221 yards leads the team. The past three games, however, he’s rushed for a combined 34 yards.