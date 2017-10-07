Report: Pitt RB Chawntez Moss didn’t travel with team to Syracuse

Chawntez Moss seemingly began the 2017 season in Pat Narduzzi‘s doghouse, but managed to climb out. Five weeks later, it appears he’s climbed back in.
Citing unnamed sources, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting that Moss did not travel with the team to Syracuse and will not play in Saturday’s game against the Orange. According to the Post-Gazette, Narduzzi hinted that something could be afoot when it comes to the running back, although the head coach mostly talked around any potential issue.
Moss is currently second on the Panthers with 113 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. The redshirt sophomore has added another touchdown and 71 yards on five receptions.
Just last week, Moss served as Pitt’s No. 1 running back in a 32-point win over Rice, although gained just 22 yards on 14 carries. This season, he’s averaging just 2.8 yards per carry on 41 attempts.
Qadree Ollison‘s 221 yards leads the team. The past three games, however, he’s rushed for a combined 34 yards.
At least for this weekend, UAB’s football jerseys are better — and way more meaningful — than the ones your favorite team will be donning. And, really, it’s not even close.
This past week, UAB revealed that the jerseys the Blazers will be wearing for their homecoming game against Louisiana Tech will feature the names of patients at an arm of a children’s hospital, Children’s Harbor, instead of the normal player surnames. After the game, the players will donate the jerseys to the kids whose names are on the back.
From the school’s release:
The UAB football team adopted Children’s Harbor as one of their community charities in 2016 and the Blazers make regularly scheduled trips to the hospital to build relations and encourage patients.
Children’s Harbor serves seriously ill children and their families through unique, no-cost services at the Family Center inside the Benjamin Russell Hospital for Children in Birmingham, and at the camp facility at Lake Martin in Alexander City, Ala.
“Children’s Harbor has absolutely become a part of the Blazer family,” said head coach Bill Clark in a statement. “I intend for this relationship to grow with our program. As we build, there will be even more we can do to provide encouragement and a positive distraction to support the terrific work Children’s Harbor does.”
What an absolutely amazing and inspiring gesture, one that the entire UAB community should be proud of.
When Hawaii takes the field for its game Saturday night against Nevada, it’ll do so without one of its nine assistant coaches.
In a statement released overnight, Chris Naeole announced his resignation as the Rainbow Warriors offensive line coach, effective immediately. Naeole cited unspecified “philosophical differences with the handling of disciplinary matters in the program” as the trigger for his decision.
Naeole was absent from a pair of practices this week and didn’t travel with the team to Reno, giving rise to speculation about his status with the football program.
“In my heart, I believe I served the program and the student-athletes to the best of my ability, and with the same work ethic, desire and passion to excel that pushed me at all levels of my playing career,” Naeole said in the statement. “However, due to certain philosophical differences with the handling of disciplinary matters in the program, I’ve offered my resignation as the offensive line coach. I have always believed in the integrity and principles of what our community and the University stands for and those same beliefs are what I have tried to instill in my players.”
According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, at least seven Rainbow Warrior football players have been suspended the last couple of weeks.
Naeole was in his fifth season as UH’s line coach. In 2015, the former Colorado first-team All-American served as interim head coach for the final four games of the season after Norm Chow was dismissed by the university.
“He was critical in holding this program together in the transition from Coach (Norm) Chow to myself,” head coach Nick Rolovich said in his statement. “We wish him well in his future, and we will meet this challenge head-on, because that is the Warrior way.”
In an in-state rivalry that stretches back to 1898, Michigan-Michigan State has never kicked off one of their games under the lights. That will change this weekend, leading to a little concern on each side over the “atmosphere” inside and outside of the Big House in Ann Arbor.
Slated for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, there will be plenty of time for fans on both sides of the rivalry fence to “lube” up and get “primed” prior to the start of a game. Alcohol plus a later kickoff time plus tailgating starting at noon (or earlier) plus a rivalry clash could potentially equal plenty of problems for all involved, leading to UM ramping up security for the game and law enforcement planning on an increased presence in the area.
Ahead of that, the athletic directors of both schools released a joint statement this week in which they called for, among other things, “civility and respect” amongst fans before, during and after the game.
The Wolverines currently lead the all-time series 69-35-5. They won last year’s meeting, although the Spartans have claimed wins in seven of the last nine in the series.
As the nation continues to mourn, UNLV, at least for three hours or so, will attempt to get back to some semblance normalcy. They’ll do so, though, with a reminder of this past week’s tragedy fresh in their minds.
Last Sunday night, a madman armed with more than a dozen weapons mowed down 58 innocents attending a country music festival in Las Vegas. It marked the worst mass shooting in the history of the United States.
The football program announced earlier this week that the Rebels are planning a pregame tribute before Saturday’s game against San Diego State that will include a 100-yard-long American flag for the national anthem and a ceremony that will honor those lost in the attack, as well as first-responders, medical personnel and other local heroes who helped save untold lives during the shooting.
The team will also wear a ribbon on their helmets instead of the normal logo to honor the nearly five dozen lives lost.
“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the victims and the families impacted by this senseless act of violence,” UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a midweek statement. “While football is just a game, it can also serve as a rallying point of unity and allow all of us to recognize the incredible heroism displayed by so many this week. We are all extremely proud of our community’s response over the last couple of days.”