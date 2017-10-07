Associated Press

Sam Ehlinger leads Texas past Kansas State in double OT

By Zach BarnettOct 7, 2017, 11:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sam Ehlinger made his third start at quarterback for Texas on Saturday night. He earned the right to make a whole lot more.

The true freshman from Austin led Texas from two 10-point deficits and a fourth quarter hole to overcome Kansas State, 40-34 in double overtime. He carried Texas on his back for almost the entire game, plus two extra frames, hitting 30-of-50 throws for 380 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while leading the ‘Horns with 107 yards on 20 carries.

But before Ehlinger could have his triumph, he had to have his struggle. His first throw of the game was intercepted, and an incomplete pass on fourth-and-goal set up a 10-0 Kansas State lead in the second quarter.

Kansas State took advantage of Ehlinger’s fourth down misfire with an 82-yard play-action strike from Jesse Ertz to Dalton Schoen (a game-high five grabs for 128 yards and two touchdowns), completing a 14-point swing from 7-3 Texas to 10-0 Kansas State.

Texas also faced a 10-point deficit at 17-7 but roared back to close the second half with two straight touchdown drives, the last of which closed on a 1-yard Porter run with 16 seconds left before the half to give the Longhorns a 21-17 lead at the break.

The Longhorns opened the half with a stop and seemed in position to notch a third straight touchdown drive until Chris Warren, who caught a 33-yard touchdown in the first half, dropped a shovel pass on 3rd-and-3, forcing Texas to settle for a 34-yard Joshua Rowland field goal.

Kansas State marched the field on its next possession, keyed by an injury to Ertz. Ertz left the game with a dinged elbow and was replaced by spark plug backup Alex Delton, who rushed for the final 19 yards of the drive to tie it at 24-24 with 3:37 to play in the third quarter, then carried the share of the load on a 74-yard march to set up Matthew McCrane‘s second field goal of the game at the 12:19 mark of the fourth quarter

Texas put together yet another lengthy drive, killing half the available time, but Texas stalled in the red zone and Rowland’s game-tying 27-yard chip shot sailed wide right. Kansas State put its offense on the field, up 27-24 with 5:43 to play, but, rather than putting the game away, the Wildcats punted the ball away after a three-and-out.

Ehlinger passed or rushed on every one of Texas’s 11 plays for 52 yards, moving from the Texas 31 to the K-State 17 and setting up Rowland’s redemption chance from 34 yards out, which he made to tie the game at 27-27 with 1:37 to play.

Ertz (12-of-18 for 224 yards) replaced Delton for Kansas State’s final drive of regulation, but the Wildcats’ push to win the game in regulation ended in a deep interception to Texas safety DeShon Elliott, his fifth pick in his last three games.

Ehlinger, again, accounted for all 39 Texas yards to move Rowland in position for a 45-yard game winner with six seconds left and he, again, missed it.

Texas accepted the ball to open overtime and scored on its first snap, a 25-yard strike from Ehlinger to Jerrod Heard. Kansas State needed only four plays to answer. Alex Barnes rushed for 20 yards to give the Wildcats a first-and-goal, and Delton pushed the game to double overtime with his second rushing score. Despite not playing at all until the fourth quarter, Delton led the Wildcats with 79 yards on 12 carries while hitting 2-of-5 passes for 30 yards.

Kansas State (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) briefly secured a first-and-goal at the top of the second overtime, but two holding calls and an incomplete passed forced a 53-yard field goal try for McCrane, who missed it off the left upright.

With its third chance to win the game, Texas (3-2, 2-0 Big 12) secured the win when Warren carried a mass of humanity into the end zone on third-and-goal from the two.

Though Ehlinger looked every bit like the Next Big Thing in Austin, Texas has had a lot of Next Big Things since Colt McCoyGarrett GilbertDavid AshTyrone SwoopesJerrod Heard and, yes, Shane Buechele each had their moments, but that’s all they turned out to be — moments. Ehlinger will have to prove his moment can turn into a movement, first in practice and then starting again with next week’s opponent: Oklahoma.

No. 11 Washington State too much for undermanned Oregon

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettOct 7, 2017, 11:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Imagine reading this sentence as recently as, oh, 2014: an undefeated and top-15 Washington State team went to Eugene and beat an unranked Oregon by 23 points, and it was kind of an underwhelming performance. Such is life in the Pac-12 now, where Mike Leach‘s 11th-ranked Cougars cruised to a 33-10 win over an Oregon playing without its top two quarterbacks.

Washington State looked like it was going to cruise early. After forcing a turnover on downs inside Oregon territory to open the game, the Cougars grabbed the lead on its first snap of the game, a 41-yard strike from Luke Falk to Jamal Morrow.

From there, though, Oregon settled in. The defense forced three straight three-and-outs, and the offense mounted two straight scoring drives, a 20-yard Aidan Schneider field goal and then a 30-yard touchdown pass from third-string quarterback Braxton Burmeister to Jacob Breeland, giving the Ducks a 10-7 lead with 3:37 to play in the first quarter.

That would be the high point for Oregon’s offense, though, as the game proved to be too much, too soon for Burmeister. He finished the night 12-of-24 passing for 131 yards with the touchdown and two interceptions. Royce Freeman led Oregon (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) with 62 yards on 12 carries.

Erik Powell gave Washington State a 13-10 halftime lead with two second quarter field goals, and Falk put some distance between the Cougars and Ducks with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Renard Ball on the opening drive of the second half.

Falk would fire a third touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and Powell would kick in one more field goal to provide the final score. Falk finished the night with a ho-hum 24-of-42 passing for 282 yards with the three scores and no interceptions. Gerard Wicks and James Williams combined to rush 18 times for 106 yards.

In its first trip outside Pullman this season, the win pushed Wazzu to 6-0 on the year (3-0 Pac-12) and 16-5 in conference play since the beginning of the 2015 season. That 16-5 mark includes a 3-0 record against Oregon, Wazzu’s first 3-game winning streak over the Ducks since 1982-84.

No. 9 Wisconsin runs over Nebraska to take control of Big Ten West race

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 7, 2017, 11:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Just about everybody in the Big Ten could take one look at No. 9 Wisconsin’s schedule and see that their most difficult road game of the year would happen on October 7th at Nebraska. For a half at least, the Cornhuskers helped live up to that early billing on Saturday night.

But slowly and surely, the Badgers’ fearsome rushing attack plowed over their opponents to run away with the game 38-17 and secure the pole position in the Big Ten West race with little resistance.

All told Paul Chryst’s team wound up with 353 yards on the ground, most of which were racked up by budding superstar tailback Jonathan Taylor (249 and two scores to finish the game). While you thought early on there might be a time where Alex Hornibrook — 113 yards, one TD, one pick — might have to win a close game with his arm, that was not the case as he handed off time after time down the stretch and let his backs do the rest of the work behind that big offensive line.

Not everything went smoothly for the Badgers in the game however, as the defense allowed their first points in the third quarter all season. They did at least balance that out with a first quarter pick-six from linebacker Chris Orr that went 78 yards the other way to the end zone.

That interception return was a bit of tone-setter for the night for Cornhuskers’ QB Tanner Lee, who finished with 262 yards and a touchdown pass as well but failed to get things for an offense that never seemed to click outside of a handful of big plays. Running back Devine Ozigbo added another 112 yards on the ground but there was just not much there on either side of the ball outside of a fun few minutes going into and coming out of halftime for a disappointing Nebraska team.

On a day where two top 10 teams suffered upsets at the hands of unranked opponents, there were a few moments where it looked like Wisconsin might be in position to join them as the Cornhuskers were threatening and Big Red was making plenty of noise. Calmly and coolly however, the Badgers just pulled away and ground out yet another victory to stay perfect on the year. While the schedule remains tricky the rest of the way, they did pass their biggest road test and look more and more like a potential undefeated team heading into Indianapolis for the conference title game given how they ran the football and played defense on Saturday night in Lincoln.

Texas A&M puts up a fight, but No. 1 Alabama just too much in the end

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 7, 2017, 10:41 PM EDT
1 Comment

At this point in the season, the top of the SEC has been more or less established as Alabama and either Georgia or Auburn in some order trailing the Crimson Tide. Who might be the fourth-best team in the league though?

Based on Saturday night’s result, Texas A&M may very well lay claim to that spot.

Sure the Aggies lost to the No. 1 team in the country 27-19 but that slimmer-than-expected margin is pretty notable considering the Tide beat their past two conference foes by a combined 125-3. If Alabama is the measuring stick, A&M measured up pretty well for a young team in defeat all things considered.

After all, Nick Saban was bright red several times throughout the night as his juggernaut of a team looked fairly mortal, especially on offense. The Tide turned the ball over for the first time all season, trailed for 13 seconds early, allowed the Aggies’ famous 12th man to block a  J.K. Scott punt for safety and gave up a touchdown for the first time in three weeks. Were it not for two fumbles and a goal line interception by Minkah Fitzpatrick, it could have been a downright close call for the team on a day where one top three team already went down and another saw their quarterback hurt.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts did not have the sharpest of outings but still did plenty enough to capture the victory, throwing for 123 yards (one touchdown) and rushing for another 56 on the ground with a score as well. Damien Harris was the lead tailback and rightfully so, ripping off a 75-yard touchdown to take back the lead in the first quarter and finishing the game with 124 yards on just 14 carries.

On the other sideline, freshman quarterback Kellen Mond had his best game of the season when you factor in the competition. While he wasn’t quite Johnny Football in slaying a giant, he was pretty solid outside of two turnovers and finished with 237 yards passing and a touchdown while scrambling for another 14 yards and a score on a night where the running lanes were hard to come by.

In the end though, it was yet another Alabama victory as they stayed perfect on the season and won their 70th in a row to an unranked team. The biggest winner when all is said and done however, might just be Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin, who is as embattled as any coach in the country and just might have the second best team in the division after an effort like that.

Big plays keep No. 9 Wisconsin out front of Nebraska at halftime

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 7, 2017, 9:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

28 minutes into Wisconsin and Nebraska’s crucial game for Big 10 West superiority, the defenses were controlling and the offenses more prone to stalling.

Then the final two minutes of the first half rolled around and each side started to rack up big play after big play to make things much more interesting in Lincoln as the Badgers held onto a slim 17-10 lead at halftime.

Cornhuskers quarterback Tanner Lee was both hot and cold on the night, showing why exactly he is both the best option under center for the team (finding Stanley Morgan for an 80 yard touchdown) and worst (a pick six on the first drive) in not much time at all.

That pick-six  — Lee’s fourth of the year — was a huge momentum shifter early after a solid start for Mike Riley’s embattled team. Nebraska looked like they were going to really make things interesting on the Morgan touchdown with just 1:20 left on the clock but the defense failed to stop Wisconsin tailback Jonathan Taylor on the next series as he answered the score with one of his own from 75 yards out on the ground. A field goal with just one second left was eventually tacked on to cap a wild final two minutes that had the sellout crowd on their feet yelling at the same time they were wondering what was happening in front of them.

Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook had only a few clean pockets but threw for 62 yards on 6/11 passing after two quarters. Taylor led the way on the ground and was already up to 144 yards rushing despite having just 10 carries.

A lot of the attention in the conference may be focused on what’s happening in Ann Arbor right now but this Big Ten West battle is certainly extremely interesting after one half of play. If the Cornhuskers can make some defensive stands and the Badgers respond with big plays, we could get a fun one in front of Big Red.