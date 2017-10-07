TCU leading but struggling at midway point vs. West Virginia

West Virginia has controlled the pace and the stat sheet through one half, but TCU holds a 7-3 lead in Fort Worth. And that lead is thanks to a WVU mistake.

Trailing 3-0 late in the first quarter, TCU booted away its third punt of the day but was gifted the ball right back when a Mountaineer player blocked a TCU defender into West Virginia punt returner Jovanni Stewart, which TCU’s Vernon Scott recovered at the West Virginia 33-yard line. The Frogs punched in their only score of the half on a 2-yard direct-snap keeper by Sewo Olonilua at the 14:16 mark of the second quarter.

West Virginia has dominated the stat sheet despite playing at a severe field position disadvantage all day. Four Mountaineers drives have started inside their own 5-yard line, but the first of which sparked a 14-play, 77-yard drive, culminating in a 37-yard Mike Molina field goal. West Virginia also put together a 63-yard march, but that ended in a Will Grier misfire to David Sills on 3rd-and-3 from the TCU 12 and a Molina missed field goal from 29 yards out.

Kenny Hill has avoided his signature boneheaded turnovers but been largely off, hitting only 7-of-15 passes for 65 yards. Making his return from injury, Kyle Hicks leads the Frogs with five carries for 28 yards.

Will Grier has nailed 12-of-20 passes for 142 yards, while Justin Crawford leads all runners with 66 yards on 10 carries.

West Virginia will receive to open the second half.