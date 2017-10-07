Associated Press

Texas faces early deficit but fights back to lead Kansas State at the break

By Zach BarnettOct 7, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sam Ehlinger made his third start for Texas, and through one half has played like a guy who should make a lot more. After throwing an interception on his first pass and facing two 10-point deficits, Ehlinger led Texas on a 14-0 run to close the half and put the Longhorns in the locker room with a 21-17 lead.

The key play of the half came on a score that wasn’t. Kyle Porter rushed in from the 2-yard line on the 14th play of Texas’s third possession in a play that was originally ruled a touchdown, but was overturned upon review. Ehlinger lost yardage on his 3rd-and-goal rush, then threw incomplete on fourth down.

Kansas State drew a pass interference call on Texas cornerback Holton Hill to gain some breathing room away from its own goal line on 3rd-and-11 from its own 2, then took advantage on an 82-yard play-action strike to Dalton Schoen, completing a 14-point swing from 7-3 Texas to 10-0 Kansas State.

Texas mounted another long drive in response and completed it this time, moving 71 yards in 12 plays, as Porter scored on a 1-yard plunge.

The Wildcats had no trouble dicing the Texas defense again on the next possession, putting together a 75-yard march in seven plays, culminating in another scoring strike to Schoen to stake K-State to a 17-7 lead with 6:29 before the break.

Texas, in turn, had no trouble moving through Kansas State’s defense for the third straight possession. Ehlinger led Texas 78 yards in six snaps, the last 33 on a wheel route completion to running back Chris Warren for a touchdown at the 3:25 mark.

After forcing a punt by Kansas State, Texas used all but the final 16 seconds remaining of the half to take its first lead on another 1-yard Porter run.

Though Porter was the one finishing drives, the freshman Ehlinger did the lion’s share of the work. He closed the half hitting 15-of-21 passes for 189 yards while leading the club with nine carries for 59 yards. Fellow freshman Toneil Carter leads the running backs with 32 yards on six attempts.

Jesse Ertz has gotten what he wanted in the passing game, connecting on 7-of-11 passes for 169 yards and two scores; Schoen has three grabs for 100 yards and both of the scores. Kansas State managed just 16 yards on 14 credited rushes.

Kansas State will receive to open the second half.

Big plays keep No. 9 Wisconsin out front of Nebraska at halftime

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 7, 2017, 9:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

28 minutes into Wisconsin and Nebraska’s crucial game for Big 10 West superiority, the defenses were controlling and the offenses more prone to stalling.

Then the final two minutes of the first half rolled around and each side started to rack up big play after big play to make things much more interesting in Lincoln as the Badgers held onto a slim 17-10 lead at halftime.

Cornhuskers quarterback Tanner Lee was both hot and cold on the night, showing why exactly he is both the best option under center for the team (finding Stanley Morgan for an 80 yard touchdown) and worst (a pick six on the first drive) in not much time at all.

That pick-six  — Lee’s fourth of the year — was a huge momentum shifter early after a solid start for Mike Riley’s embattled team. Nebraska looked like they were going to really make things interesting on the Morgan touchdown with just 1:20 left on the clock but the defense failed to stop Wisconsin tailback Jonathan Taylor on the next series as he answered the score with one of his own from 75 yards out on the ground. A field goal with just one second left was eventually tacked on to cap a wild final two minutes that had the sellout crowd on their feet yelling at the same time they were wondering what was happening in front of them.

Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook had only a few clean pockets but threw for 62 yards on 6/11 passing after two quarters. Taylor led the way on the ground and was already up to 144 yards rushing despite having just 10 carries.

A lot of the attention in the conference may be focused on what’s happening in Ann Arbor right now but this Big Ten West battle is certainly extremely interesting after one half of play. If the Cornhuskers can make some defensive stands and the Badgers respond with big plays, we could get a fun one in front of Big Red.

Depleted Oregon hanging tough with No. 11 Washington State

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettOct 7, 2017, 9:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Oregon is playing without its top two quarterbacks but not backing down, trailing Washington State 13-10 at the half in Eugene.

Oregon turned the ball over on downs in its own territory to open the game, and Washington State immediately capitalized with a 41-yard scoring strike from Luke Falk to Jamal Morrow.

The Ducks, though, rallied to take the lead with a 20-yard Aidan Schneider field goal and a 30-yard touchdown toss from third-stringer Braxton Burmeister to Jacob Breeland

Washington State regained the lead on a pair of Erik Powell field goals, a 25-yarder at the 11:54 mark of the second quarter and a 52-yard blast with 6:59 to play.

Oregon advanced the ball to the Wazzu 34 after falling behind 13-10, but Taj Griffin‘s 4th-and-1 run was short of the line to gain.

After starting hot, Falk completed the half hitting 14-of-22 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown, or 109 on 21 attempts after his first throw. Washington State hasn’t tried to run the ball, amassing 44 yards on 10 carries.

Burmeister is 9-of-14 for 59 yards and a touchdown with six carries for 24 yards. Royce Freeman leads all runners with 54 yards on eight totes.

Washington State will receive to open the second half.

Ohio State loses starting guard Branden Bowen to broken leg

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 7, 2017, 9:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ohio State cruised to an easy win over Maryland in Week 6, but it did come with a cost.

In the first quarter of the romp, Branden Bowen went down with what appeared to be a rather significant injury after his left leg was rolled up on.  In his postgame press conference, head coach Urban Meyer confirmed that the offensive lineman had suffered a broken leg.

Bowen will undergo surgery Sunday to repair the damage, which his mother stated on Twitter was a broken fibula and tibia.

Bowen, a redshirt sophomore, had started the first six games at right guard for the Buckeyes.

With Bowen sidelined for the remainder of the season, OSU will likely turn to redshirt sophomore Matthew Burrell as the new starter.  After Bowen’s injury, Burrell, who played in 13 games last season, stepped in and played most of the rest of the game.

Michigan QB Wilton Speight reportedly ‘likely out for season’ with three fractured vertebrae

Associated Press
By John TaylorOct 7, 2017, 9:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It appears Michigan will be going with its backup under center for the duration.

Wilton Speight was knocked out of the Week 4 win over Purdue with an unspecified injury.  A week later and coming off a bye, Jim Harbaugh announced that Speight would not play in the Week 6 game against rival Michigan State and could be sidelined for multiple weeks thereafter.

Prior to that rivalry, Chris Fowler, who along with Kirk Herbstreit is calling the game on ABC, reported that Speight is “likely out for the season” with what he says are three fractured vertebrae in his back.  Fowler stated, as relayed by mlive.com, that he received the info straight from Speight.

As of yet, there has been no confirmation from the school, and any type of confirmation likely isn’t forthcoming from the very guarded program.

Speight was replaced as the starting quarterback by John O’Korn, who is making his second career start at UM tonight after transferring in from Houston.  As of this posting, he’s completed 8-of-16 passes for 67 yards.

The Spartans are currently leading the Wolverines 14-3 late in the second quarter at The Big House.