UAB jerseys to feature names of children’s hospital patients on their backs

At least for this weekend, UAB’s football jerseys are better — and way more meaningful — than the ones your favorite team will be donning. And, really, it’s not even close.

This past week, UAB revealed that the jerseys the Blazers will be wearing for their homecoming game against Louisiana Tech will feature the names of patients at an arm of a children’s hospital, Children’s Harbor, instead of the normal player surnames. After the game, the players will donate the jerseys to the kids whose names are on the back.

This is the name of the @ChildrensHarbor patient each UAB player will wear on the back of his jersey this Saturday https://t.co/tPxSyAZMRi pic.twitter.com/TeE4IGj89C — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) October 5, 2017

From the school’s release:

The UAB football team adopted Children’s Harbor as one of their community charities in 2016 and the Blazers make regularly scheduled trips to the hospital to build relations and encourage patients. Children’s Harbor serves seriously ill children and their families through unique, no-cost services at the Family Center inside the Benjamin Russell Hospital for Children in Birmingham, and at the camp facility at Lake Martin in Alexander City, Ala.

“Children’s Harbor has absolutely become a part of the Blazer family,” said head coach Bill Clark in a statement. “I intend for this relationship to grow with our program. As we build, there will be even more we can do to provide encouragement and a positive distraction to support the terrific work Children’s Harbor does.”

What an absolutely amazing and inspiring gesture, one that the entire UAB community should be proud of.