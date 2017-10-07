Wake Forest taking on No. 2 Clemson without its starting QB

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Even coming off one of its best starts to a season in years, Wake Forest was facing an uphill climb against second-ranked Clemson. Just before kickoff, that climb got a lot tougher.

The Demon Deacons announced just prior to the start of today’s game with the Tigers in Death Valley that starting quarterback John Wolford will be sidelined because of an unspecified injury. In his place, sophomore Kendall Hinton will make his fourth career start.

The football program did say that Wolford would be available in an emergency.

Through the first month of the season, Wolford is fifth in the ACC and 33rd in the country in pass efficiency (152.1). He’s thrown just one interception in his 117 pass attempts.

Hinton has completed 11-of-13 passes this season for 179 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

As of this posting, Wake’s offense is doing very little against Clemson’s talented defense as the defending national champions hold a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.