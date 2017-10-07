Wake Forest taking on No. 2 Clemson without its starting QB

Even coming off one of its best starts to a season in years, Wake Forest was facing an uphill climb against second-ranked Clemson. Just before kickoff, that climb got a lot tougher.
The Demon Deacons announced just prior to the start of today’s game with the Tigers in Death Valley that starting quarterback John Wolford will be sidelined because of an unspecified injury. In his place, sophomore Kendall Hinton will make his fourth career start.
The football program did say that Wolford would be available in an emergency.
Through the first month of the season, Wolford is fifth in the ACC and 33rd in the country in pass efficiency (152.1). He’s thrown just one interception in his 117 pass attempts.
Hinton has completed 11-of-13 passes this season for 179 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
As of this posting, Wake’s offense is doing very little against Clemson’s talented defense as the defending national champions hold a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley arrived in Evanston as the supposed Heisman Trophy favorite. Right now he’s looking to leave town just with some positive rushing yardage. Northwestern has held Barkley to negative rushing yardage (-1) so far, but Penn State has managed to take a 10-0 lead on the Nittany Lions.
Northwestern failed to take advantage of a fourth down conversion on their offensive opportunity. After completing a 4th and 8 from the Penn State 34-yard line to the Penn State 10-yard line, the Wildcats immediately started moving the wrong way thanks to a holding penalty and a sack by Curtis Cothran to move the ball back to the Penn State 28-yard line. Two plays later, Clayton Thorson’s desperation ball was picked off by Amani Oruwariye. The Wildcats turned the ball over on a Thorson fumble on their next offensive possession, which also crossed midfield.
Barkley has carried the football eight times and has been stuffed every time. He enters halftime with -1 rushing yards and just seven all-purpose yards with one eight-yard catch.Can Northwestern manage to dial in on Barkley like this for another two quarters? If they do, then the Northwestern offense has to start finding a way to get some point son the board and avoid letting other offensive options from hurting them when Penn State has the ball. Penn State has tended to make adjustments and play well in the second half over the last year.
The only touchdown of the half came on a pass from Penn State’s starting quarterback, Trace McSorley, to Penn State’s backup quarterback, Tommy Stevens.
Playing Clemson in Death Valley is always a tough task for any opponents, especially when you announce just prior to the game you will be doing so without your starting quarterback. Wake Forest quickly dug itself a 14-0 hole after Clemson scored on their first two drives, but a missed field goal and a lost fumble have allowed Wake Forest to at least hang around a little bit.
Clemson leads Wake Forest 14-0 at the half and the Tigers are hoping to get the offense going again in the second half. Kelly Bryant connected with Deon Cain for a 28-yard score on the opening drive of the game for a quick 7-0 lead just two minutes in, and Adam Choice finished off a 12-play drive with a four-yard touchdown on the next possession. Wake Forest had missed a 34-yard field goal in between the Clemson touchdown drives and the Demon Deacons punted after a three-and-out on their next opportunity.
Wake Forest has held down Clemson for the most part since then but a lack of offense against this Clemson defense is a tall order. Wake Forest had just 82 yards of offense with three minutes to play in the half, and just three first downs to Clemson’s 16. Wake Forest is 0-for-5 on third down.
At least for this weekend, UAB’s football jerseys are better — and way more meaningful — than the ones your favorite team will be donning. And, really, it’s not even close.
This past week, UAB revealed that the jerseys the Blazers will be wearing for their homecoming game against Louisiana Tech will feature the names of patients at an arm of a children’s hospital, Children’s Harbor, instead of the normal player surnames. After the game, the players will donate the jerseys to the kids whose names are on the back.
From the school’s release:
The UAB football team adopted Children’s Harbor as one of their community charities in 2016 and the Blazers make regularly scheduled trips to the hospital to build relations and encourage patients.
Children’s Harbor serves seriously ill children and their families through unique, no-cost services at the Family Center inside the Benjamin Russell Hospital for Children in Birmingham, and at the camp facility at Lake Martin in Alexander City, Ala.
“Children’s Harbor has absolutely become a part of the Blazer family,” said head coach Bill Clark in a statement. “I intend for this relationship to grow with our program. As we build, there will be even more we can do to provide encouragement and a positive distraction to support the terrific work Children’s Harbor does.”
What an absolutely amazing and inspiring gesture, one that the entire UAB community should be proud of.
Chawntez Moss seemingly began the 2017 season in Pat Narduzzi‘s doghouse, but managed to climb out. Five weeks later, it appears he’s climbed back in.
Citing unnamed sources, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting that Moss did not travel with the team to Syracuse and will not play in Saturday’s game against the Orange. According to the Post-Gazette, Narduzzi hinted that something could be afoot when it comes to the running back, although the head coach mostly talked around any potential issue.
Moss is currently second on the Panthers with 113 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. The redshirt sophomore has added another touchdown and 71 yards on five receptions.
Just last week, Moss served as Pitt’s No. 1 running back in a 32-point win over Rice, although gained just 22 yards on 14 carries. This season, he’s averaging just 2.8 yards per carry on 41 attempts.
Qadree Ollison‘s 221 yards leads the team. The past three games, however, he’s rushed for a combined 34 yards.