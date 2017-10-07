With win over Duke, Virginia goes to 4-1 for first time since 2007

Virginia has hit a level very rarely seen over the last decade — or two — in Charlottesville.
Thanks in very large part to Kurt Benkert‘s three touchdown passes, UVa. scored in every quarter en route to a tight 28-21 home win over Duke. The victory was aided once again by the play of Blue Devils quarterback Daniel Jones, who has now thrown seven interceptions in his last two games against the Cavaliers — five last year, two more in this game.
With the win, the Cavaliers improved to 4-1 for the first time since the 2007 team started that season 7-1. In fact, the Hoos have started 4-1 or better only two other times in the last two decades — 1998, 2004 being the others.
Neither team did much offensively, with the Blue Devils (4-2) averaging 3.4 yards per play, the Cavaliers 3.8.
While Benkert tossed a trio of touchdowns, he completed just over half of his 43 of his 42 passes and threw a pick-six that tied the score at 7-all in the first quarter. His counterpart, Jones, completed just 14-of-42 passes (33.3 percent) for a meager 131 yards.
Whether Clemson has its offensive leader in Week 7 remains decidedly up in the air.
In the third quarter of No. 2 Clemson’s win over Wake Forest Saturday, starting quarterback Kelly Bryant went down with what was later confirmed as an injured left ankle. In meeting with the media after the win, Bryant wouldn’t commit to playing in Friday’s game against Syracuse in the Carrier Dome, intimating that he’ll have to see how the ankle responds to treatment before making that determination.
“I just got hit high and got hit low and rolled my ankle so I’ll be in treatment all week to recover from it,” the junior said according to TigerNet.com.
The seriousness and extent of the injury are expected to be known at some point Sunday. For his part, head coach Dabo Swinney downplayed its seriousness.
Prior to the injury, Bryant had passed for 200 yards and a touchdown — and an interception — on 21-of-29 passing. Hunter Johnson (5-5, 42 yards, one touchdown) and Zerrick Cooper (2-6, 16 yards) split the quarterbacking duties after Bryant’s injury.
Despite a host of injuries, one ejection for targeting, and a number of negative plays, LSU looks like they’re shaking off that loss to Troy a week ago to give No. 21 Florida quite the battle in the Swamp — taking a 10-3 lead into the locker room at halftime of a game that won’t win any awards for watchability.
The Tigers struck first in the waning minutes of the first quarter with one of the team’s best drives of the season. Despite an ejection for targeting on an LSU wide receiver, the offense still mounted an impressive 11 play, 86 yard scoring march before Russell Gage took it in untouched from 30 yards out off a jet sweep. The team’s other possessions were nothing to write home about however, as quarterback Danny Etling threw for 71 yards (mostly check-downs) and running back Derrius Guice did not seem to be 100 percent after rushing for just 12 yards on six carries. Devin White led the way on defense with seven tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss.
The Gators were not exactly tearing things up offensively either despite averaging right around six yards per play in the half. A promising 70 yard drive stalled out in the red zone and resulted in a field goal but at least there were some signs of life from Feleipe Franks (5-8, 67 yards) and company to make things a little more interesting when the third quarter kicks off.
Still, that first half was not the most watchable of games we’ve seen in the SEC this season as it was all about a handful of big plays and a bunch of defensive stands. Adjustments will be key for whoever wants to win this one but the fierce rivalry between LSU and Florida does not seem to be letting up given how closely this has been played so far.
The rivalry is alive and well in Tallahassee with Florida State looking to score an upset against No. 13 Miami this afternoon. Defenses have set the tone with a good helping of three-and-outs and punts so far this afternoon, and Florida State is holding on to a narrow 3-0 lead at the half.
After the teams exchanged punt son the first four offensive series of the game, Florida State strung together the first drive of the game with a 10-play series traveling 71 yards. Despite getting the football all the way to the Miami 14-yard line for a first down inside the red zone, the Seminoles were held to just four yards and were forced to settle for a 27-yard field goal from Ricky Aguayo for a 3-0 lead.
Florida State seemed to have another drive getting close to putting points on the board in the low-=scoring game, but a pass over the middle by James Blackman was picked off by Michael Jackson with a little more than a minute left in the first half. Fortunately for Florida State, their defense has been just as good at causing problems for Miami and nearly forced a three-and-out but a roughing the passer penalty on a third-down stop extended Miami’s possession.
The two teams have combined for two third-down conversions out of 15 third-down situations. Miami has just 57 yards of offense, while Florida State has accumulated 165 yards of total offense.
Florida State did lose running back Jacques Patrick in the first half to an injury for a brief moment. He returned to the game after initially being evaluated by trainers. Patrick has rushed for 84 yards and is averaging 10.5 yards per rushing attempt.
West Virginia has controlled the pace and the stat sheet through one half, but TCU holds a 7-3 lead in Fort Worth. And that lead is thanks to a WVU mistake.
Trailing 3-0 late in the first quarter, TCU booted away its third punt of the day but was gifted the ball right back when a Mountaineer player blocked a TCU defender into West Virginia punt returner Jovanni Stewart, which TCU’s Vernon Scott recovered at the West Virginia 33-yard line. The Frogs punched in their only score of the half on a 2-yard direct-snap keeper by Sewo Olonilua at the 14:16 mark of the second quarter.
West Virginia has dominated the stat sheet despite playing at a severe field position disadvantage all day. Four Mountaineers drives have started inside their own 5-yard line, but the first of which sparked a 14-play, 77-yard drive, culminating in a 37-yard Mike Molina field goal. West Virginia also put together a 63-yard march, but that ended in a Will Grier misfire to David Sills on 3rd-and-3 from the TCU 12 and a Molina missed field goal from 29 yards out.
Kenny Hill has avoided his signature boneheaded turnovers but been largely off, hitting only 7-of-15 passes for 65 yards. Making his return from injury, Kyle Hicks leads the Frogs with five carries for 28 yards.
Will Grier has nailed 12-of-20 passes for 142 yards, while Justin Crawford leads all runners with 66 yards on 10 carries.
West Virginia will receive to open the second half.