AP Poll: Auburn edges Miami to crack top 10, Penn State highest ranking since 2008

Just like the coaches poll before it, the AP Top 25 had some shuffling to do this week after a couple of top 10 teams took losses on their home field on Saturday. But at the top, it remains a two-team race between Alabama and Clemson.
No. 1 Alabama received 43 first-place votes to continue to stay comfortably ahead of No. 2 Clemson, with the Tigers picking up 18 first-place votes. no other team received first-place consideration this week. With No. 12 Oklahoma (down nine spots) and No. 17 Michigan (down 10 spots) dropping this week, that led to No. 8 Washington State and No. 10 Auburn wiggling their way up into the top 10 this week.
No. 3 Penn State moved up one spot in the AP poll to earn its highest-AP ranking since reaching third in the 2008 season. No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Washington each moved up one spot in the AP poll this week as well. No. 6 TCU moved up two spots, as did No. 7 Wisconsin. No. 9 Ohio State also moved up a spot and remains in front of the only team to beat them head-to-head this year (Oklahoma).
No. 16 Notre Dame moved up five spots in this week’s poll following a road win at North Carolina, as the Irish likely benefitted from seeing a team they defeated (No. 21 Michigan State) crack the top 25 with a win over a top 10 program. Notre Dame also gets more benefit of the doubt for a close loss to Georgia earlier in the year as the Bulldogs continue to roll.
In addition to Michigan State, No. 23 Stanford, No. 24 Texas Tech, and No. 25 Navy all appear in the poll after not being ranked last week.
Here is this week’s AP Top 25, with first-place votes noted:
- Alabama (43)
- Clemson (18)
- Penn State
- Georgia
- Washington
- TCU
- Wisconsin
- Washington State
- Ohio State
- Auburn
- Miami
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Virginia Tech
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- USF
- San Diego State
- NC State
- Michigan State
- UCF
- Stanford
- Texas Tech
- Navy
With Missouri moving the ball toward the red zone with about 20 seconds to play, Tigers wide receiver J'Mon Moore got up from the end of the play and had the ball knocked out of his hands by a Kentucky defender. The intent was pretty obvious, as the clock was running and the football now needed to be recovered by the official as the precious seconds ticked away. Instead of having roughly 16 seconds left to play, Missouri only had three seconds left on the clock after spiking the football.
After reviewing the play in the SEC offices, the conference issued a statement confirming the officials on the field missed the action that should have stopped the clock.
“Had that action been seen by the officials in real time, the clock would have been stopped at approximately 0:16 seconds and restarted on the ready for the play signal,” the SEC statement said.
With 16 seconds on the clock, Missouri could have potentially run two or three more plays to go for a game-tying score to set up a potential go-ahead extra-point.
A couple of losses by top 10 teams in the coaches poll led to a bit of a shakeup this week, but No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson remain the top two teams in the land for another week without much debate. After Oklahoma and Michigan took losses at home though, there was some room for teams to move into new positions in the top 10 this week.
No. 3 Penn State, No. 4 Washington, and No. 5 Georgia all moved up one spot in the coaches poll this week. No. 6 Wisconsin jumped up two spots and No. 7 TCU moved up three. No. 8 Ohio State inched up one spot and is now ranked four spots ahead of No. 12 Oklahoma despite a head-to-head loss in Columbus earlier this season. No. 9 Washington State and No. 10 Miami each moved into the top 10 this week at the expense of No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 16 Michigan. The Sooners and Wolverines each dropped nine spots in the poll this week, matching for the biggest drop in terms of how many spots they each fell.
Three schools fell out of the coaches poll — Louisville, Florida, and West Virginia — to allow some more room for newcomers to this week’s poll.No. 22 Michigan State surged up by rising 14 spots in the overall ballot count this week. No. 24 Navy and No. 25 Stanford each moved into the poll this week as well.
Here is this week’s coaches poll, with first-place votes noted:
- Alabama (57)
- Clemson (8)
- Penn State
- Washington
- Georgia
- Wisconsin
- TCU
- Ohio State
- Washington State
- Miami
- Auburn
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- USF
- Michigan
- Virginia Tech
- San Diego State
- Notre Dame
- NC State
- UCF
- Michigan State
- Utah
- Navy
- Stanford
Polish up your resumes everybody and put together your NCAA Football highlight real, because Ole Miss is now officially accepting applications for the next head coach of the football program.
Whether an admission that interim coach Matt Luke will not be given the head coaching job on a permanent basis following a brutal loss at the hands of Auburn or just moving forward with the formal process, Ole Miss has posted the official announcement seeking a new head football coach. Just be warned it will require working weekends and some nights. But it does come with the usual benefits, which may or may not include the use of a school-issued phone.
Ole Miss fired former head coach Hugh Freeze over the summer as an investigation discovered some irregularities on the phone records connected to Freeze. Luke was named the interim head coach and was given a chance to prove worthy of consideration to be named the permanent head coach. But Ole Miss has now dropped three games in a row including back-to-back blowout losses in SEC play against Alabama (66-3) and Auburn (44-23) following a road loss at Cal.
It is worth noting that the official job listing is merely a part of the formal and legal process for hiring a new head coach. Until the posting is made, Ole Miss was not allowed to even hire a head coach. And no matter how many applications are actually submitted, Ole Miss will conduct their search and target the names they are actually interested in.
Luke will still get a chance to rebound and redeem his coaching profile if he wants to remain an option for the Rebels, but the way things are going it looks more and more as though Ole Miss will be moving in a different direction in 2018.
A good old-fashioned postgame celebration at midfield in your opponent’s home stadium is essentially rubbing salt on the wound of your rival. It is generally viewed as a sign of disrespect, but that never stops players from performing some postgame antics when the emotions run high. Miami head coach Mark Richt wasn’t having any of that after his Hurricanes ended a losing streak against Florida State on Saturday.
As Miami players celebrated their first win over Florida State with a thrilling 24-20 victory in Tallahassee, a handful of Miami players gathered at the midfield logo and started to act as though they were using shovels to dig up the dirt. There was probably some sort of metaphorical symbolism for the gesture that the players bonded over, but once Richt saw what his players were doing in the middle of Doak Campbell Stadium, he sprung right into action to get his players off the logo.
Being a former University of Miami football player and a former Florida State assistant coach under Bobby Bowden gives Richt quite a unique perspective when it comes to this particular rivalry. Richt may have had his battles on the field as a Hurricane, but he gained a different perspective on the rivalry as an assistant with Florida State, and with that came an appreciation for Florida State’s connection to the Seminole tribe and the pride and pageantry that it all represents. Seeing his players do a shovel act on the midfield logo certainly was seen as something that could have led to some unnecessary animosity in an already heated rivalry.
Earlier this season, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield planted an Oklahoma flag at midfield of Ohio Stadium following a road win at Ohio State. That incident became a hotly debated subject as well. After Iowa State defeated Oklahoma in a Big 12 contest, an Iowa State player planted the state flag of Iowa in the middle of Oklahoma’s Memorial Stadium.