AP Poll: Auburn edges Miami to crack top 10, Penn State highest ranking since 2008

Just like the coaches poll before it, the AP Top 25 had some shuffling to do this week after a couple of top 10 teams took losses on their home field on Saturday. But at the top, it remains a two-team race between Alabama and Clemson.

No. 1 Alabama received 43 first-place votes to continue to stay comfortably ahead of No. 2 Clemson, with the Tigers picking up 18 first-place votes. no other team received first-place consideration this week. With No. 12 Oklahoma (down nine spots) and No. 17 Michigan (down 10 spots) dropping this week, that led to No. 8 Washington State and No. 10 Auburn wiggling their way up into the top 10 this week.

No. 3 Penn State moved up one spot in the AP poll to earn its highest-AP ranking since reaching third in the 2008 season. No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Washington each moved up one spot in the AP poll this week as well. No. 6 TCU moved up two spots, as did No. 7 Wisconsin. No. 9 Ohio State also moved up a spot and remains in front of the only team to beat them head-to-head this year (Oklahoma).

No. 16 Notre Dame moved up five spots in this week’s poll following a road win at North Carolina, as the Irish likely benefitted from seeing a team they defeated (No. 21 Michigan State) crack the top 25 with a win over a top 10 program. Notre Dame also gets more benefit of the doubt for a close loss to Georgia earlier in the year as the Bulldogs continue to roll.

In addition to Michigan State, No. 23 Stanford, No. 24 Texas Tech, and No. 25 Navy all appear in the poll after not being ranked last week.

Here is this week’s AP Top 25, with first-place votes noted:

Alabama (43) Clemson (18) Penn State Georgia Washington TCU Wisconsin Washington State Ohio State Auburn Miami Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Virginia Tech Notre Dame Michigan USF San Diego State NC State Michigan State UCF Stanford Texas Tech Navy

AP Poll by conference: Big Ten: 5

ACC: 4

Big 12: 4

Pac-12: 4

AAC: 3

SEC: 3

