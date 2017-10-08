Coaches Poll welcomes Washington State and Miami to top 10

A couple of losses by top 10 teams in the coaches poll led to a bit of a shakeup this week, but No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson remain the top two teams in the land for another week without much debate. After Oklahoma and Michigan took losses at home though, there was some room for teams to move into new positions in the top 10 this week.

No. 3 Penn State, No. 4 Washington, and No. 5 Georgia all moved up one spot in the coaches poll this week. No. 6 Wisconsin jumped up two spots and No. 7 TCU moved up three. No. 8 Ohio State inched up one spot and is now ranked four spots ahead of No. 12 Oklahoma despite a head-to-head loss in Columbus earlier this season. No. 9 Washington State and No. 10 Miami each moved into the top 10 this week at the expense of No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 16 Michigan. The Sooners and Wolverines each dropped nine spots in the poll this week, matching for the biggest drop in terms of how many spots they each fell.

Three schools fell out of the coaches poll — Louisville, Florida, and West Virginia — to allow some more room for newcomers to this week’s poll.No. 22 Michigan State surged up by rising 14 spots in the overall ballot count this week. No. 24 Navy and No. 25 Stanford each moved into the poll this week as well.

Here is this week’s coaches poll, with first-place votes noted:

Alabama (57) Clemson (8) Penn State Washington Georgia Wisconsin TCU Ohio State Washington State Miami Auburn Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State USF Michigan Virginia Tech San Diego State Notre Dame NC State UCF Michigan State Utah Navy Stanford

Coaches Poll By Conference: Big Ten: 5

Pac-12: 5

ACC: 4

AAC: 3

Big 12: 3

SEC: 3

MWC: 1 — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) October 8, 2017

