Khalil Tate sets FBS QB rushing record in Arizona win over Colorado

This might be the most impressive thing you read about all day. Or night, or early morning as the case may be.
In Arizona’s 45-42 win over Colorado in Boulder, Khalil Tate rushed for 327 yards, the most for any FBS player this season. That’s impressive in and of itself; when you take into account the fact that Tate is a quarterback, it takes on greater import.
It also takes on historical statistical significance as those 327 yards are the most ever in a single game for an FBS quarterback. Tate’s total breaks the record of 321 set by Northern Illinois’ Jordan Lynch back in November of 2013.
Arguably the most impressive part of the performance? Tate did it on just 14 carries. Fourteen. 14. Carries.
For comparison’s sake, it took Lynch 27 carries to set the old standard.
Tate’s historical performance also played a leading role in setting yet another FBS record.
Khalil Tate (327 yards) and Phillip Lindsay (281 yards) set the FBS record for most combined rushing yards by opposing players at 608 pic.twitter.com/m8N4Xug64E
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 8, 2017
Tate came into the game with 86 yards on 10 carries this season. His total of 327 yards in this game would’ve had the sophomore 74th in the country in rushing heading into Week 6.
For the season, Tate is averaging 17.2 yards per carry. The national leader in that category, with at least 20 carries, entering play this weekend? Stanford’s Bryce Love at an equally ridiculous 11.1 ypc.