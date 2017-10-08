Miami loses leading rusher to season-ending ankle injury

Miami’s streak-breaking win over Florida State has been tempered by a significant loss in the running game.
The U announced Sunday that Mark Walton suffered an unspecified injury to his right ankle in Saturday’s 24-20 win over Florida State. As a result of the injury, the running back will undergo surgery at an unspecified point in the future.
While the school stated in its release that a timetable for Walton’s return has not been determined, head coach Mark Richt confirmed that the injury is severe enough that it will cost the junior the remainder of the 2017 season.
Walton originally suffered the injury two weeks ago against Toledo. In the win over FSU, he aggravated it enough that surgery is now required.
Through four games, Walton is easily the Hurricanes’ leading rusher with 428 yards. His three rushing touchdowns are tied for the team lead.
The man he’s tied with in that latter category, Travis Homer, is also second on the team with 212 yards on the ground and can be expected to shoulder a more significant portion of the running-game load.
A handful of teams you expect to be bowl eligible this past weekend officially clinched their eligibility to play in a postseason game. This means Alabama, Clemson, Penn State, Georgia, Washington, and Washington State are now officially in the running for the College Football Playoff after each clinched the required sixth win to become bowl eligible for the 2017 season. San Diego State can also start focusing on their postseason outlook after picking up their sixth win of the season.
At 5-1, the Auburn Tigers are also one win away from clinching their bowl eligibility, and they would become the third team from the SEC to do so. Ohio State (5-1) can also join the fun with a win at Nebraska, which will also make Nebraska’s chances of reaching the postseason that much more difficult. USC is also in the 5-1 club and gets to host Utah this week in a key Pac-12 South Division matchup. Virginia Tech is 5-1 as well, but the Hokies are off this week before getting back on the field next week against North Carolina. Notre Dame will also have to wait a week for their chance with a bye week to prepare for a game against USC in South Bend. Kentucky is also off this week with a chance to wrap up their postseason eligibility the following week at Mississippi State.
A few other teams looking to lock down their eligibility this week include Navy (at Memphis), USF (vs. Cincinnati).
On the flip side, UMass and Charlotte (each at 0-6) can officially be eliminated from postseason contention with a loss this weekend.
With Missouri moving the ball toward the red zone with about 20 seconds to play, Tigers wide receiver J'Mon Moore got up from the end of the play and had the ball knocked out of his hands by a Kentucky defender. The intent was pretty obvious, as the clock was running and the football now needed to be recovered by the official as the precious seconds ticked away. Instead of having roughly 16 seconds left to play, Missouri only had three seconds left on the clock after spiking the football.
After reviewing the play in the SEC offices, the conference issued a statement confirming the officials on the field missed the action that should have stopped the clock.
“Had that action been seen by the officials in real time, the clock would have been stopped at approximately 0:16 seconds and restarted on the ready for the play signal,” the SEC statement said.
With 16 seconds on the clock, Missouri could have potentially run two or three more plays to go for a game-tying score to set up a potential go-ahead extra-point.
Just like the coaches poll before it, the AP Top 25 had some shuffling to do this week after a couple of top 10 teams took losses on their home field on Saturday. But at the top, it remains a two-team race between Alabama and Clemson.
No. 1 Alabama received 43 first-place votes to continue to stay comfortably ahead of No. 2 Clemson, with the Tigers picking up 18 first-place votes. no other team received first-place consideration this week. With No. 12 Oklahoma (down nine spots) and No. 17 Michigan (down 10 spots) dropping this week, that led to No. 8 Washington State and No. 10 Auburn wiggling their way up into the top 10 this week.
No. 3 Penn State moved up one spot in the AP poll to earn its highest-AP ranking since reaching third in the 2008 season. No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Washington each moved up one spot in the AP poll this week as well. No. 6 TCU moved up two spots, as did No. 7 Wisconsin. No. 9 Ohio State also moved up a spot and remains in front of the only team to beat them head-to-head this year (Oklahoma).
No. 16 Notre Dame moved up five spots in this week’s poll following a road win at North Carolina, as the Irish likely benefitted from seeing a team they defeated (No. 21 Michigan State) crack the top 25 with a win over a top 10 program. Notre Dame also gets more benefit of the doubt for a close loss to Georgia earlier in the year as the Bulldogs continue to roll.
In addition to Michigan State, No. 23 Stanford, No. 24 Texas Tech, and No. 25 Navy all appear in the poll after not being ranked last week.
Here is this week’s AP Top 25, with first-place votes noted:
- Alabama (43)
- Clemson (18)
- Penn State
- Georgia
- Washington
- TCU
- Wisconsin
- Washington State
- Ohio State
- Auburn
- Miami
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Virginia Tech
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- USF
- San Diego State
- NC State
- Michigan State
- UCF
- Stanford
- Texas Tech
- Navy
A couple of losses by top 10 teams in the coaches poll led to a bit of a shakeup this week, but No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson remain the top two teams in the land for another week without much debate. After Oklahoma and Michigan took losses at home though, there was some room for teams to move into new positions in the top 10 this week.
No. 3 Penn State, No. 4 Washington, and No. 5 Georgia all moved up one spot in the coaches poll this week. No. 6 Wisconsin jumped up two spots and No. 7 TCU moved up three. No. 8 Ohio State inched up one spot and is now ranked four spots ahead of No. 12 Oklahoma despite a head-to-head loss in Columbus earlier this season. No. 9 Washington State and No. 10 Miami each moved into the top 10 this week at the expense of No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 16 Michigan. The Sooners and Wolverines each dropped nine spots in the poll this week, matching for the biggest drop in terms of how many spots they each fell.
Three schools fell out of the coaches poll — Louisville, Florida, and West Virginia — to allow some more room for newcomers to this week’s poll.No. 22 Michigan State surged up by rising 14 spots in the overall ballot count this week. No. 24 Navy and No. 25 Stanford each moved into the poll this week as well.
Here is this week’s coaches poll, with first-place votes noted:
- Alabama (57)
- Clemson (8)
- Penn State
- Washington
- Georgia
- Wisconsin
- TCU
- Ohio State
- Washington State
- Miami
- Auburn
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- USF
- Michigan
- Virginia Tech
- San Diego State
- Notre Dame
- NC State
- UCF
- Michigan State
- Utah
- Navy
- Stanford