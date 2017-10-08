Nick Saban bristles at ‘rat poison’ served up by media

Don’t be concerned as, as is the case with everything, this is merely part of The Process™.
Entering Week 6, Alabama was ranked No. 1 in the country and winners of five straight to start the 2017 season, all of which came by 17 points or more. The last two weeks, the Crimson Tide had won both games by a combined score of 125-3.
Enter Texas A&M, which fell behind 24-3 at one point before succumbing to the superior team in a 27-19 loss in College Station.
After the game, an innocuous question about three first-quarter three-and-outs opened the door for head coach Nick Saban to continue his ongoing processing of the media. From al.com:
We just didn’t play as well tonight and you have to give them a lot of credit for it,” Saban began.
Then a pause.
“I’m trying to get our players to listen to me instead of listening to you guys,” Saban said. “All that stuff you write about how good we are. All that stuff they hear on ESPN. It’s like poison.
“It’s like taking poison.
“Like rat poison.
Saban going from “like poison” to “like taking poison” to “like rat poison” in a span of a few seconds might be the most Saban thing ever, at least when it comes to publicly downplaying the media in his players’ eyes. The Process™, though, never sleeps — especially after a closer-than-expected win from which the greatest college football coach of this generation can impart yet another lesson to his young Crimson Tide team.