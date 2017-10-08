TCU, NC State, Ohio State and Wisconsin among those who can clinch bowl eligibility in Week 7

A handful of teams you expect to be bowl eligible this past weekend officially clinched their eligibility to play in a postseason game. This means Alabama, Clemson, Penn State, Georgia, Washington, and Washington State are now officially in the running for the College Football Playoff after each clinched the required sixth win to become bowl eligible for the 2017 season. San Diego State can also start focusing on their postseason outlook after picking up their sixth win of the season.

This week a few more teams can join the party with a win. Among the more notable names vying for postseason eligibility this week includes TCU (the new Big 12 leader in the clubhouse after this past weekend), Wisconsin (staring at a possible 12-0 record), and N.C. State (the Wolfpack have won six straight since a season-opening loss to South Carolina). At 5-1, the Auburn Tigers are also one win away from clinching their bowl eligibility, and they would become the third team from the SEC to do so. Ohio State can also join the fun with a win at Nebraska, which will also make Nebraska’s chances of reaching the postseason that much more difficult.

USC is also in the 5-1 club and gets to host Utah this week in a key Pac-12 South Division matchup. Virginia Tech is 5-1 as well, but the Hokies are off this week before getting back on the field next week against North Carolina. Notre Dame will also have to wait a week for their chance with a bye week to prepare for a game against USC in South Bend. Kentucky is also off this week with a chance to wrap up their postseason eligibility the following week at Mississippi State.

A few other teams looking to lock down their eligibility this week include Navy (at Memphis), USF (vs. Cincinnati).

On the flip side, UMass and Charlotte (each at 0-6) can officially be eliminated from postseason contention with a loss this weekend.