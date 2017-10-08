WATCH: Mark Richt scolds Miami players for midfield postgame celebration

A good old-fashioned postgame celebration at midfield in your opponent’s home stadium is essentially rubbing salt on the wound of your rival. It is generally viewed as a sign of disrespect, but that never stops players from performing some postgame antics when the emotions run high. Miami head coach Mark Richt wasn’t having any of that after his Hurricanes ended a losing streak against Florida State on Saturday.
As Miami players celebrated their first win over Florida State with a thrilling 24-20 victory in Tallahassee, a handful of Miami players gathered at the midfield logo and started to act as though they were using shovels to dig up the dirt. There was probably some sort of metaphorical symbolism for the gesture that the players bonded over, but once Richt saw what his players were doing in the middle of Doak Campbell Stadium, he sprung right into action to get his players off the logo.
Being a former University of Miami football player and a former Florida State assistant coach under Bobby Bowden gives Richt quite a unique perspective when it comes to this particular rivalry. Richt may have had his battles on the field as a Hurricane, but he gained a different perspective on the rivalry as an assistant with Florida State, and with that came an appreciation for Florida State’s connection to the Seminole tribe and the pride and pageantry that it all represents. Seeing his players do a shovel act on the midfield logo certainly was seen as something that could have led to some unnecessary animosity in an already heated rivalry.
Earlier this season, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield planted an Oklahoma flag at midfield of Ohio Stadium following a road win at Ohio State. That incident became a hotly debated subject as well. After Iowa State defeated Oklahoma in a Big 12 contest, an Iowa State player planted the state flag of Iowa in the middle of Oklahoma’s Memorial Stadium.
Polish up your resumes everybody and put together your NCAA Football highlight real, because Ole Miss is now officially accepting applications for the next head coach of the football program.
Whether an admission that interim coach Matt Luke will not be given the head coaching job on a permanent basis following a brutal loss at the hands of Auburn or just moving forward with the formal process, Ole Miss has posted the official announcement seeking a new head football coach. Just be warned it will require working weekends and some nights. But it does come with the usual benefits, which may or may not include the use of a school-issued phone.
Ole Miss fired former head coach Hugh Freeze over the summer as an investigation discovered some irregularities on the phone records connected to Freeze. Luke was named the interim head coach and was given a chance to prove worthy of consideration to be named the permanent head coach. But Ole Miss has now dropped three games in a row including back-to-back blowout losses in SEC play against Alabama (66-3) and Auburn (44-23) following a road loss at Cal.
It is worth noting that the official job listing is merely a part of the formal and legal process for hiring a new head coach. Until the posting is made, Ole Miss was not allowed to even hire a head coach. And no matter how many applications are actually submitted, Ole Miss will conduct their search and target the names they are actually interested in.
Luke will still get a chance to rebound and redeem his coaching profile if he wants to remain an option for the Rebels, but the way things are going it looks more and more as though Ole Miss will be moving in a different direction in 2018.
Stanford running back Bryce Love entered Week 6 leading the country in just about every rushing category imaginable so it was safe to say it was a priority to stop him if Utah wanted to remain undefeated. The Utes ended up containing the nation’s leading rusher for three quarters, but the tailback still found a way to get loose and help the Cardinal to a 23-20 victory on Saturday night in a game where every yard was earned between two stingy defenses.
Love had just 75 yards on 15 carries until early in the fourth quarter, being met with three or four Utah defenders at the line of scrimmage on just about every touch. Despite a game plan that was clearly geared toward loading the box, the shifty back came close time after time to spinning out of a hit and breaking off a big one. Not surprisingly, after battering it and battering it, the dam eventually broke and Love ripped off a 68-yard touchdown run that proved to be the decisive score in the closely contested Pac-12 battle between similarly built teams. He eventually finished the game with 152 yards and a hefty 7.6 yards per carry.
Sealing the deal, the feisty Stanford defense picked off passes on the next two drives to essentially wrap up a win in a difficult environment on the road in Salt Lake City.
Both sides played their backup quarterbacks in this one and only one side survived it. Regular starter Keller Chryst took the first snaps under center for the Cardinal (7/13, 106 yards), but was spelled regularly for K.J. Costello who added a different element with his legs in addition to the 82 yards passing he had.
The home team wasn’t so lucky with dual-threat starter Tyler Huntley out of the lineup due to injury, forcing last year’s first-team option Troy Williams into action with his first start of the year. While the senior flashed at times, he still hovered around the 50 percent mark passing and the pair of late interceptions he threw were downright backbreaking after the team was threatening to come back. Running back Zach Moss recorded just 79 yards and the Utes’ lone touchdown but was mostly a non-factor down the stretch as the team played from behind.
The end result on the scoreboard certainly makes both Pac-12 division races a little more interesting. Utah will travel to Los Angeles to take on USC in a game that very well could decide the South while Stanford continues to control their own destiny in the North as they return home to host a banged up Oregon team.
Don’t be concerned as, as is the case with everything, this is merely part of The Process™.
Entering Week 6, Alabama was ranked No. 1 in the country and winners of five straight to start the 2017 season, all of which came by 17 points or more. The last two weeks, the Crimson Tide had won both games by a combined score of 125-3.
Enter Texas A&M, which fell behind 24-3 at one point before succumbing to the superior team in a 27-19 loss in College Station.
After the game, an innocuous question about three first-quarter three-and-outs opened the door for head coach Nick Saban to continue his ongoing processing of the media. From al.com:
We just didn’t play as well tonight and you have to give them a lot of credit for it,” Saban began.
Then a pause.
“I’m trying to get our players to listen to me instead of listening to you guys,” Saban said. “All that stuff you write about how good we are. All that stuff they hear on ESPN. It’s like poison.
“It’s like taking poison.
“Like rat poison.
Saban going from “like poison” to “like taking poison” to “like rat poison” in a span of a few seconds might be the most Saban thing ever, at least when it comes to publicly downplaying the media in his players’ eyes. The Process™, though, never sleeps — especially after a closer-than-expected win from which the greatest college football coach of this generation can impart yet another lesson to his young Crimson Tide team.
This might be the most impressive thing you read about all day. Or night, or early morning as the case may be.
In Arizona’s 45-42 win over Colorado in Boulder, Khalil Tate rushed for 327 yards, the most for any FBS player this season. That’s impressive in and of itself; when you take into account the fact that Tate is a quarterback, it takes on greater import.
It also takes on historical statistical significance as those 327 yards are the most ever in a single game for an FBS quarterback. Tate’s total breaks the record of 321 set by Northern Illinois’ Jordan Lynch back in November of 2013.
Arguably the most impressive part of the performance? Tate did it on just 14 carries. Fourteen. 14. Carries.
For comparison’s sake, it took Lynch 27 carries to set the old standard.
Tate’s historical performance also played a leading role in setting yet another FBS record.
Tate came into the game with 86 yards on 10 carries this season. His total of 327 yards in this game would’ve had the sophomore 74th in the country in rushing heading into Week 6.
For the season, Tate is averaging 17.2 yards per carry. The national leader in that category, with at least 20 carries, entering play this weekend? Stanford’s Bryce Love at an equally ridiculous 11.1 ypc.