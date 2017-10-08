You can now apply to be the next Ole Miss head coach

Polish up your resumes everybody and put together your NCAA Football highlight real, because Ole Miss is now officially accepting applications for the next head coach of the football program.

Whether an admission that interim coach Matt Luke will not be given the head coaching job on a permanent basis following a brutal loss at the hands of Auburn or just moving forward with the formal process, Ole Miss has posted the official announcement seeking a new head football coach. Just be warned it will require working weekends and some nights. But it does come with the usual benefits, which may or may not include the use of a school-issued phone.

Ole Miss fired former head coach Hugh Freeze over the summer as an investigation discovered some irregularities on the phone records connected to Freeze. Luke was named the interim head coach and was given a chance to prove worthy of consideration to be named the permanent head coach. But Ole Miss has now dropped three games in a row including back-to-back blowout losses in SEC play against Alabama (66-3) and Auburn (44-23) following a road loss at Cal.

It is worth noting that the official job listing is merely a part of the formal and legal process for hiring a new head coach. Until the posting is made, Ole Miss was not allowed to even hire a head coach. And no matter how many applications are actually submitted, Ole Miss will conduct their search and target the names they are actually interested in.

Luke will still get a chance to rebound and redeem his coaching profile if he wants to remain an option for the Rebels, but the way things are going it looks more and more as though Ole Miss will be moving in a different direction in 2018.

Follow @KevinOnCFB