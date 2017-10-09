Baker Mayfield turns to high school smack talk against Texas QB Sam Ehlinger

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

If you thought losing at home to Iowa State would make Baker Mayfield act any less than, well, like Baker Mayfield, you were sorely mistaken.

At OU’s traditional Monday press conference, Mayfield was asked about fellow Austin native and his (presumed) Red River Shootout counterpart on Saturday, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger is a product of Westlake High School, the more established of Austin’s suburban, upper-middle class, predominately white high schools. Mayfield went to Lake Travis High School, the upstart version of Austin’s suburban, upper-middle class and predominately white high schools.

The two schools are, naturally, rivals on the football field.

Mayfield piloted the Cavaliers to state championships in 2010-11. Ehlinger took the Chaparrals to the state championship in 2015 but did not win. Mayfield also reminded Ehlinger of another distinction he holds over him.

Baker Mayfield, on fellow Austin native/Texas QB Sam Ehlinger: "He went to Westlake and he’s never beaten Lake Travis,” Mayfield’s HS. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 9, 2017

Oh, and it gets better: Lake Travis, winners of nine in a row in this series, faces Westlake on Friday in what will no doubt be dubbed the Little Red River Shootout.