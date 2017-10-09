Baker Mayfield turns to high school smack talk against Texas QB Sam Ehlinger

If you thought losing at home to Iowa State would make Baker Mayfield act any less than, well, like Baker Mayfield, you were sorely mistaken.
At OU’s traditional Monday press conference, Mayfield was asked about fellow Austin native and his (presumed) Red River Shootout counterpart on Saturday, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger is a product of Westlake High School, the more established of Austin’s suburban, upper-middle class, predominately white high schools. Mayfield went to Lake Travis High School, the upstart version of Austin’s suburban, upper-middle class and predominately white high schools.
The two schools are, naturally, rivals on the football field.
Mayfield piloted the Cavaliers to state championships in 2010-11. Ehlinger took the Chaparrals to the state championship in 2015 but did not win. Mayfield also reminded Ehlinger of another distinction he holds over him.
Oh, and it gets better: Lake Travis, winners of nine in a row in this series, faces Westlake on Friday in what will no doubt be dubbed the Little Red River Shootout.
Austin Allen could not finish last week’s loss to South Carolina due to an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder.
He’s expected to try to play this week, but the durability of that shoulder will absolutely be tested. The Hogs’ opponent? No. 1 Alabama.
“We’re still in an evaluation process with him,” head coach Bret Bielema told the Associated Press. “(He) could return (to practice) today or as early as tomorrow; don’t really know anything until we get a few more results.”
Allen did not finish Arkansas’s 48-22 loss at South Carolina; he had completed 12-of-24 passes for 84 yards with a touchdown and a pick before the injury. Redshirt freshman Cole Kelley finished the game and completed 8-of-13 passes for 140 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Kelley had thrown five collegiate passes before Saturday’s loss.
Though he’s ready to go if needed, Kelly expects Allen to play.
“I am prepared, but knowing Austin he’ll probably be ready to go,” Kelley told Whole Hog Sports.
For the year, Allen ranks 11th in the SEC in passing efficiency, completing 56.4 percent of his passes for 7.3 yards per attempt with eight touchdowns against four interceptions.
Gary Andersen and Oregon State have mutually decided to part ways, the school announced Monday.
“I thank Gary for his many contributions to our student-athletes, OSU Athletics and Oregon State University,” AD Scott Barnes said in a statement. “OSU football has advanced significantly in many ways during Gary’s tenure here, including in our facilities and student-athlete academic performance. This program is poised for success on and off the field.”
The verbiage here is important. By “parting ways” with Oregon State, Andersen has walked away from a contract that was guaranteed to pay him upwards of $2.5 million through 2021. Andersen congratulated himself for that decision in his own statement.
“After many discussions with Scott, waiving my contract is the correct decision and enables the young men and the program to move forward and concentrate on the rest of this season,” Andersen said. “Coaching is not about the mighty dollar. It is about teaching and putting young men in a position to succeed on and off the field. Success comes when all parties involved are moving in the same direction.”
Andersen leaving Wisconsin for Oregon State was a weird move from the start, which was proceeded by a weird move of its own when Mike Riley left Corvallis for Nebraska. (Cue those rumors.)
Oregon State was bad — really bad — this season, winning one of their first six games. The one win came 35-32 over FCS Portland State, and the five losses came by an average of 31.4 points, including a 38-10 loss to No. 13 USC on Saturday. The Beavers went 2-10 and 4-8 in Andersen’s two full seasons, brining his total record to 7-23.
Cornerbacks coach Cory Hall will serve as interim head coach. His first game as head coach will come Saturday at home against Colorado.
Florida hosts Texas A&M on Saturday, but the Gators could be without a handful of starters. Literally.
Head coach Jim McElwain confirmed Monday that wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, safety Chauncey Gardner, guard Brett Heggie, and linebacker Jeremiah Moon will not practice today. Cleveland missed Florida’s 17-16 loss to LSU with an ankle injury.
Safety Nick Washington has already been ruled out for Texas A&M after aggravating a shoulder injury.
Additionally, freshman Kadarius Toney is “highly questionable” for Saturday with a shoulder injury of his own. Toney has rushed 12 times for 118 yards and a touchdown and caught 11 passes for 107 yards on the year.
“You’re going to see down some guys, but at the same time, we’re going to have some guys step up,” McElwain said.
Florida is 3-2 on the year and 1-1 in SEC play after last week’s loss. The Texas A&M game represents a turning point outing to see if the Gators — or anyone, for that matter — will challenge No. 4 Georgia for SEC East supremacy. Florida faces the Bulldogs in Jacksonville after a bye week on Oct. 28.
Fights between teammates during a college football practice are known to happen across the country, but sometimes the physical aggressiveness goes a little too far. That appears to be the case in Knoxville as Tennessee has suspended defensive tackle Darrell Taylor following a reported incident at a recent practice during the bye week. Taylor reportedly got involved in an altercation with teammate Trey Smith.
Multiple reports have said Taylor — who was already serving a suspension last week for fighting in the previous game — kicked Smith in the face, leaving the star freshman to need stitches.
Tennessee head coach Butch Jones said “multiple factors” led to the indefinite suspension but the Vols coach was reluctant to go into the details. Instead, Jones offered a glowing review of Tennessee’s bye week and spoke about getting players “leadership reps” in a way only Jones could.
It’s just a guess to say that Taylor is going to have to get in a good amount of leadership reps before he is reinstated by Jones and the Vols.