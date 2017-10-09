Florida could be without five starters vs. Texas A&M

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Florida hosts Texas A&M on Saturday, but the Gators could be without a handful of starters. Literally.

Head coach Jim McElwain confirmed Monday that wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, safety Chauncey Gardner, guard Brett Heggie, and linebacker Jeremiah Moon will not practice today. Cleveland missed Florida’s 17-16 loss to LSU with an ankle injury.

Safety Nick Washington has already been ruled out for Texas A&M after aggravating a shoulder injury.

Additionally, freshman Kadarius Toney is “highly questionable” for Saturday with a shoulder injury of his own. Toney has rushed 12 times for 118 yards and a touchdown and caught 11 passes for 107 yards on the year.

“You’re going to see down some guys, but at the same time, we’re going to have some guys step up,” McElwain said.

Florida is 3-2 on the year and 1-1 in SEC play after last week’s loss. The Texas A&M game represents a turning point outing to see if the Gators — or anyone, for that matter — will challenge No. 4 Georgia for SEC East supremacy. Florida faces the Bulldogs in Jacksonville after a bye week on Oct. 28.