Florida could be without five starters vs. Texas A&M

Florida hosts Texas A&M on Saturday, but the Gators could be without a handful of starters. Literally.
Head coach Jim McElwain confirmed Monday that wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, safety Chauncey Gardner, guard Brett Heggie, and linebacker Jeremiah Moon will not practice today. Cleveland missed Florida’s 17-16 loss to LSU with an ankle injury.
Safety Nick Washington has already been ruled out for Texas A&M after aggravating a shoulder injury.
Additionally, freshman Kadarius Toney is “highly questionable” for Saturday with a shoulder injury of his own. Toney has rushed 12 times for 118 yards and a touchdown and caught 11 passes for 107 yards on the year.
“You’re going to see down some guys, but at the same time, we’re going to have some guys step up,” McElwain said.
Florida is 3-2 on the year and 1-1 in SEC play after last week’s loss. The Texas A&M game represents a turning point outing to see if the Gators — or anyone, for that matter — will challenge No. 4 Georgia for SEC East supremacy. Florida faces the Bulldogs in Jacksonville after a bye week on Oct. 28.
Gary Andersen and Oregon State have mutually decided to part ways, the school announced Monday.
“I thank Gary for his many contributions to our student-athletes, OSU Athletics and Oregon State University,” AD Scott Barnes said in a statement. “OSU football has advanced significantly in many ways during Gary’s tenure here, including in our facilities and student-athlete academic performance. This program is poised for success on and off the field.”
The verbiage here is important. By “parting ways” with Oregon State, Andersen has walked away from a contract that was guaranteed to pay him upwards of $2.5 million through 2021. Andersen congratulated himself for that decision in his own statement.
“After many discussions with Scott, waiving my contract is the correct decision and enables the young men and the program to move forward and concentrate on the rest of this season,” Andersen said. “Coaching is not about the mighty dollar. It is about teaching and putting young men in a position to succeed on and off the field. Success comes when all parties involved are moving in the same direction.”
Andersen leaving Wisconsin for Oregon State was a weird move from the start, which was proceeded by a weird move of its own when Mike Riley left Corvallis for Nebraska. (Cue those rumors.)
Oregon State was bad — really bad — this season, winning one of their first six games. The one win came 35-32 over FCS Portland State, and the five losses came by an average of 31.4 points, including a 38-10 loss to No. 13 USC on Saturday. The Beavers went 2-10 and 4-8 in Andersen’s two full seasons, brining his total record to 7-23.
Cornerbacks coach Cory Hall will serve as interim head coach. His first game as head coach will come Saturday at home against Colorado.
Fights between teammates during a college football practice are known to happen across the country, but sometimes the physical aggressiveness goes a little too far. That appears to be the case in Knoxville as Tennessee has suspended defensive tackle Darrell Taylor following a reported incident at a recent practice during the bye week. Taylor reportedly got involved in an altercation with teammate Trey Smith.
Multiple reports have said Taylor — who was already serving a suspension last week for fighting in the previous game — kicked Smith in the face, leaving the star freshman to need stitches.
Tennessee head coach Butch Jones said “multiple factors” led to the indefinite suspension but the Vols coach was reluctant to go into the details. Instead, Jones offered a glowing review of Tennessee’s bye week and spoke about getting players “leadership reps” in a way only Jones could.
It’s just a guess to say that Taylor is going to have to get in a good amount of leadership reps before he is reinstated by Jones and the Vols.
As college football begins to hit the midway point in the regular season, the list of championship contenders is beginning to be whittled down. As expected, Alabama and Clemson are still very much in the running, and the two appear to be on a collision course for a third-straight meeting in the College Football Playoff national championship game. And now we have a betting line for whether or not that will actually happen.
Bovada updated its national title odds on Monday as they do every week. Alabama remains the firm favorite with 5/4 odds this week, followed by Clemson at 15/4. Ohio State has the third-best odds once again this week with a 15/2 shot to win it all, followed by Penn State at 10/1. Penn State was previously tied with 12/1 odds with Oklahoma, but the Sooners losing at home to Iowa State led to a tumble in the odds for the Sooners, who are now listed with 25/1 odds to win the national championship.
Florida, Florida State, Louisville, and Utah were among the teams wiped off the board this week.
But if you want to bet on the national championship game being a rubber match between the Crimson Tide and Tigers, then Bovada welcomes your wagers. A bet on a third meeting between Alabama and Clemson currently has 3/1 odds (+300), while a “No” has 1/4 odds (-400). History would suggest a third consecutive meeting in the championship game is not likely to happen, but both schools have looked to be as close to heads and shoulders above the rest of the field as imaginable.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley was held in check for much of the afternoon on Saturday by Northwestern, but that wasn’t enough to change Barkley’s Heisman odds this week. The latest Heisman Trophy odds form Bovada held firm with the 5/4 odds placed on Barkley last week, which keeps him atop the Heisman board for now.
The most notable development in the Heisman odds this week may be the rise of Stanford running back Bryce Love. Love rocketed up the board this week by going from 14/1 odds last week to 4/1 odds this week. The only two players ahead of Love right now are Barkley and Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. After a home loss to Iowa State, Mayfield’s Heisman odds moved from 9/4 to 13/4.
Love leads the nation with 206.67 yards per game and is the only running back in the nation to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark so far. Love leads the nation with 1,240 rushing yards, which is roughly 240 yards than the next leading running back, San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny. For reference, Barkley’s rushing total stands at 649 yards, although Barkley’s all-purpose yardage adds up to 1,302 yards, which is ahead of Love’s all-purpose yardage so far.
Last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, saw his odds dip from 10/1 to 16/1 after a road loss at NC State on Thursday night.