Odds for Round 3 of Alabama vs. Clemson are now on the board

As college football begins to hit the midway point in the regular season, the list of championship contenders is beginning to be whittled down. As expected, Alabama and Clemson are still very much in the running, and the two appear to be on a collision course for a third-straight meeting in the College Football Playoff national championship game. And now we have a betting line for whether or not that will actually happen.

Bovada updated its national title odds on Monday as they do every week. Alabama remains the firm favorite with 5/4 odds this week, followed by Clemson at 15/4. Ohio State has the third-best odds once again this week with a 15/2 shot to win it all, followed by Penn State at 10/1. Penn State was previously tied with 12/1 odds with Oklahoma, but the Sooners losing at home to Iowa State led to a tumble in the odds for the Sooners, who are now listed with 25/1 odds to win the national championship.

Florida, Florida State, Louisville, and Utah were among the teams wiped off the board this week.

Updated national championship odds from @BovadaLV: Alabama 5/4

Clemson 15/4

Ohio State 15/2

Penn State 10/1

USC 16/1

Georgia/Wash 18/1 pic.twitter.com/lxbFgRyvEz — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) October 9, 2017

But if you want to bet on the national championship game being a rubber match between the Crimson Tide and Tigers, then Bovada welcomes your wagers. A bet on a third meeting between Alabama and Clemson currently has 3/1 odds (+300), while a “No” has 1/4 odds (-400). History would suggest a third consecutive meeting in the championship game is not likely to happen, but both schools have looked to be as close to heads and shoulders above the rest of the field as imaginable.

