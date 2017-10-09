Status of Arkansas QB Austin Allen in the air as No. 1 Alabama waits

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Austin Allen could not finish last week’s loss to South Carolina due to an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder.

He’s expected to try to play this week, but the durability of that shoulder will absolutely be tested. The Hogs’ opponent? No. 1 Alabama.

“We’re still in an evaluation process with him,” head coach Bret Bielema told the Associated Press. “(He) could return (to practice) today or as early as tomorrow; don’t really know anything until we get a few more results.”

Allen did not finish Arkansas’s 48-22 loss at South Carolina; he had completed 12-of-24 passes for 84 yards with a touchdown and a pick before the injury. Redshirt freshman Cole Kelley finished the game and completed 8-of-13 passes for 140 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Kelley had thrown five collegiate passes before Saturday’s loss.

Though he’s ready to go if needed, Kelly expects Allen to play.

“I am prepared, but knowing Austin he’ll probably be ready to go,” Kelley told Whole Hog Sports.

For the year, Allen ranks 11th in the SEC in passing efficiency, completing 56.4 percent of his passes for 7.3 yards per attempt with eight touchdowns against four interceptions.