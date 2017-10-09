Swinney expects Kelly Bryant to play at Syracuse

Syracuse fans, did you think you might get a chance to play Clemson in the Dome this weekend without their starting quarterback, Kelly Bryant? Well, Dabo Swinney has some bad news for you.
Swinney said he expects Bryant to be ready to play on Friday night at Syracuse. That would be an encouraging tidbit considering Bryant had to leave Saturday’s game with an ankle injury. Clemson is playing it safe with their starting quarterback as he recovers from the injury, but Swinney suggested his plan is to have Bryant available for this week’s ACC road game up north.
“He came in a little sore but was actually moving around pretty good,” Swinney said, according to David Hale of ESPN.com. “I think he is going to be just fine. He’ll be limited today, but when we get going, I think he’ll practice. If he’s ready to play, he’s going to play. If not, we’ll play the next guy.”
Bryant left Saturday’s home game against Wake Forest with an injury that seemed to leave him a little gimpy. He did not return to the game and Clemson played the rest of the day with a few different backup options. On Saturday, Clemson gave both Zerrick Cooper and Hunter Johnson some playing time, but Swinney did not suggest how he would go about the game if Bryant is unavailable.
Even if Bryant does have to miss this week’s game, the sentiment from Swinney seems to suggest Bryant will not be out of action for very long, and that would be key to Clemson and the program’s pursuit of another ACC title and berth in the College Football Playoff to defending their national championship reign. Clemson still has games to play against NC State and Florida State, so staying at full strength as much as possible is vital.
As college football begins to hit the midway point in the regular season, the list of championship contenders is beginning to be whittled down. As expected, Alabama and Clemson are still very much in the running, and the two appear to be on a collision course for a third-straight meeting in the College Football Playoff national championship game. And now we have a betting line for whether or not that will actually happen.
Bovada updated its national title odds on Monday as they do every week. Alabama remains the firm favorite with 5/4 odds this week, followed by Clemson at 15/4. Ohio State has the third-best odds once again this week with a 15/2 shot to win it all, followed by Penn State at 10/1. Penn State was previously tied with 12/1 odds with Oklahoma, but the Sooners losing at home to Iowa State led to a tumble in the odds for the Sooners, who are now listed with 25/1 odds to win the national championship.
Florida, Florida State, Louisville, and Utah were among the teams wiped off the board this week.
But if you want to bet on the national championship game being a rubber match between the Crimson Tide and Tigers, then Bovada welcomes your wagers. A bet on a third meeting between Alabama and Clemson currently has 3/1 odds (+300), while a “No” has 1/4 odds (-400). History would suggest a third consecutive meeting in the championship game is not likely to happen, but both schools have looked to be as close to heads and shoulders above the rest of the field as imaginable.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley was held in check for much of the afternoon on Saturday by Northwestern, but that wasn’t enough to change Barkley’s Heisman odds this week. The latest Heisman Trophy odds form Bovada held firm with the 5/4 odds placed on Barkley last week, which keeps him atop the Heisman board for now.
The most notable development in the Heisman odds this week may be the rise of Stanford running back Bryce Love. Love rocketed up the board this week by going from 14/1 odds last week to 4/1 odds this week. The only two players ahead of Love right now are Barkley and Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. After a home loss to Iowa State, Mayfield’s Heisman odds moved from 9/4 to 13/4.
Love leads the nation with 206.67 yards per game and is the only running back in the nation to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark so far. Love leads the nation with 1,240 rushing yards, which is roughly 240 yards than the next leading running back, San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny. For reference, Barkley’s rushing total stands at 649 yards, although Barkley’s all-purpose yardage adds up to 1,302 yards, which is ahead of Love’s all-purpose yardage so far.
Last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, saw his odds dip from 10/1 to 16/1 after a road loss at NC State on Thursday night.
Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder celebrated his 78th birthday on Saturday, and the Texas Longhorns were not without a present for him. Sure, the Longhorns may have sent Snyder and his Wildcats home with a 40-34 loss in overtime, but they also presented Snyder with a large birthday card signed by the Longhorns.
The respect for Snyder clearly spans across the Big 12, and the Texas Longhorns showed that with this simple gesture.
Miami’s streak-breaking win over Florida State has been tempered by a significant loss in the running game.
The U announced Sunday that Mark Walton suffered an unspecified injury to his right ankle in Saturday’s 24-20 win over Florida State. As a result of the injury, the running back will undergo surgery at an unspecified point in the future.
While the school stated in its release that a timetable for Walton’s return has not been determined, head coach Mark Richt confirmed that the injury is severe enough that it will cost the junior the remainder of the 2017 season.
Walton originally suffered the injury two weeks ago against Toledo. In the win over FSU, he aggravated it enough that surgery is now required.
Through four games, Walton is easily the Hurricanes’ leading rusher with 428 yards. His three rushing touchdowns are tied for the team lead.
The man he’s tied with in that latter category, Travis Homer, is also second on the team with 212 yards on the ground and can be expected to shoulder a more significant portion of the running-game load.