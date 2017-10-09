Swinney expects Kelly Bryant to play at Syracuse

Syracuse fans, did you think you might get a chance to play Clemson in the Dome this weekend without their starting quarterback, Kelly Bryant? Well, Dabo Swinney has some bad news for you.

Swinney said he expects Bryant to be ready to play on Friday night at Syracuse. That would be an encouraging tidbit considering Bryant had to leave Saturday’s game with an ankle injury. Clemson is playing it safe with their starting quarterback as he recovers from the injury, but Swinney suggested his plan is to have Bryant available for this week’s ACC road game up north.

“He came in a little sore but was actually moving around pretty good,” Swinney said, according to David Hale of ESPN.com. “I think he is going to be just fine. He’ll be limited today, but when we get going, I think he’ll practice. If he’s ready to play, he’s going to play. If not, we’ll play the next guy.”

Bryant left Saturday’s home game against Wake Forest with an injury that seemed to leave him a little gimpy. He did not return to the game and Clemson played the rest of the day with a few different backup options. On Saturday, Clemson gave both Zerrick Cooper and Hunter Johnson some playing time, but Swinney did not suggest how he would go about the game if Bryant is unavailable.

Even if Bryant does have to miss this week’s game, the sentiment from Swinney seems to suggest Bryant will not be out of action for very long, and that would be key to Clemson and the program’s pursuit of another ACC title and berth in the College Football Playoff to defending their national championship reign. Clemson still has games to play against NC State and Florida State, so staying at full strength as much as possible is vital.

