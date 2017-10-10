Florida opts for nouveau-putrid-couture look with Week 7 alternate uniforms

By and large, I’m not a fan of alternate uniforms, and I’m more than comfortable with that as I fully understand I’m not the target audience for such bastardized haberdashery. This latest abomination only further cements said anti-fandom, though.

Monday, Florida unveiled Nike-designed uniforms that the school says will allow the football team to take on the look of a Gator when they wear them in this Saturday’s game against Texas A&M. UF stated that the uniforms took over a year to design and will be worn only once; the latter should be applauded if it holds, even as the former calls into question just how it took 12-plus months — and God only knows how much money — to come up with something this ridiculous.

Below is what all that work culminated in. Our apologies in advance for what it does to your respective retinas.