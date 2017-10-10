In texts, Gary Andersen throws assistants under the bus, backs up a few times

Gary Andersen knew Oregon State was bad this season. The Beavers were 1-5, their one win a 35-32 squeaker over FCS Portland State and their five losses by an average of more than 31 points.
Who did Andersen blame for Oregon State being bad? Well, himself, in a round about way. He blamed himself because, in a series of texts he sent to The Oregonian columnist John Canzano, his assistants were awful.
In what reads like a series of diary posts, the foul-mouthed Andersen accused his assistants of being in it for themselves (while he was in it for the kids, of course) and that they would need to find new jobs soon.
A sampling:
Andersen (Sept. 20): “I hired the wrong (expletive) guys and are still working our way through a bunch of recruiting years that stunk!! It’s year three! If these (expletives) can’t get it right I will not just say fire them and start over!! That’s not the way to go about it. If I (expletive) it up that bad I will take the bullet and ride off into the sunset! I will stay old school!! I will not die doing this (expletive)!! Stay tuned!”
Andersen (Sept. 30): “That’s my best shot!! I will give it that again next week!! That offense is embarrassing!! On me I hired the (expletives)!”
Much of Andersen’s staff was with him at Utah State and/or Wisconsin, so it will be interesting to see what, if any, public reaction they have to their former boss complaining about them to a media member. And it will also be interesting to see if Andersen comments on the texts — and, specifically, Canzano sharing the texts, since Canzano did not make it clear he had Andersen’s permission to share them.
This season has been a comedy of errors for Baylor. But one of those errors could turn into genuine comedy.
Baylor will have to navigate the rest of the season without punter Drew Galitz, who tore his ACL in the Bears’ 32-20 loss to Kansas State. And among the candidates to replace him is James Lynch. Lynch plays defensive line. He stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 285 pounds.
Lynch averaged more than 43 yards per punt as a senior at Round Rock High School, according to Max Preps.
And though he isn’t the immediate choice to serve as Baylor’s punter moving forward — that would be kicker Connor Martin and walk-on kicker Peter Webster — head coach Matt Rhule told Big 12 Die Hards the Bears are preparing Lynch for punting duties, just in case.
No offense toward Martin, Webster or anyone else at Baylor, but let’s hope “just in case” comes to pass.
An uphill climb for Minnesota has gotten exponentially steeper for P.J. Fleck‘s crew.
The head coach confirmed Monday that Minnesota will be down four starters for this Saturday’s game against surging Michigan State. The secondary will be particularly hard hit as safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (hamstring) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (leg) will be sidelined.
Additionally, wide receiver Phillip Howard (head) and offensive tackle Nick Connelly (leg) have already been ruled out as well.
Winfield sustained his injury in the Week 5 loss to Maryland and didn’t play in last Saturday’s loss to Purdue as well. The other three starters suffered their respective injuries in the loss to the Boilermakers.
For the season, Howard’s six receptions for 62 yards are fifth and sixth, respectively, on the Gophers this season.
An explanation has been given for one of the most memorable moments of not only Week 6 but the entire 2017 college football season.
In the first overtime of what turned into a seven-overtime affair this past weekend, Western Michigan tight end Donnie Ernsberger scored on a 14-yard touchdown pass that, with the successful extra point, sent the game into a second overtime. Moments after the catch, Ernsberger’s sister, Shalene, wearing a No. 85 Ernsberger jersey, came onto the field during the game to give her brother a celebratory hug.
Again, during the game.
“She thought the game was ended by my touchdown,” the football-playing Ernsberger explained to the Buffalo News. “I was astonished that she got down there so fast. I was in disbelief that she was there before all of my teammates. …
“She was excited for her brother, and it just shows the family love we have.”
One of those teammates had a classic response to the development.
“It was hilarious,” WMU running back Jarvion Franklin told ESPN.com. “She ran right past me on the field and I was like ‘Girl, you’re crazy.’ I wasn’t mad. People were laughing and kind of got us a little more energized.”
Shalene Ernsberger was escorted off the field and out of the stadium by security, although no charges were filed. Initially, the officiating crew threw a flag and penalized the Broncos 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct, but ultimately picked up the flag when it was discovered that the field rusher in question was not a part of the WMU football program.
It’s been a while, relatively speaking, since there’s been a negative story regarding Baylor football, so I guess you could say we were due.
In a book released in late August on the sexual assault scandal at Baylor, the athletic department’s drug testing policy, or lack thereof, came under heavy fire. It was alleged that the program circumvented the university’s harsh policy on drugs — one positive test for marijuana resulted in a semester suspension, a second likely expulsion — by avoiding random drug testing. Not all of the random tests were avoided, however, as former Bear wide receiver Josh Gordon was dismissed from the team in August of 2011 after he failed a second test.
Now attempting a comeback in the NFL — the 26-year-old hasn’t played in a game since 2014 because of drug suspensions — Gordon opened up to Uninterrupted.com in a documentary that debuted Tuesday morning, telling the website among other things that, while at BU, an unidentified Bears assistant coach helped him pass what otherwise would’ve been failed drug tests.
From the Akron Beacon Journal:
Not too long after I got arrested for possession of marijuana at Baylor, one of my coaches came by saying, ‘You are going to get drug tested by the compliance office. This is how it’s going to work. This is what they are going to do. If they do call you in, here goes these bottles of detox,’” Gordon said. “He showed me how to drink them, showed me how to take them. That was my first real experience with getting over on the system and that authority not really being taken serious because it was kind of being guided by somebody that’s employed by the same university.”
Gordon explained he failed a drug test at Baylor when he ran out of the masking agent and the coach didn’t replenish his supply in time.
“I failed the drug test because I was getting high,” Gordon added with a laugh.
Since last year’s purge of the football program and athletic department, the university has revamped its drug policies when it comes to student-athletes. ESPN.com has the details of that new policy:
It calls for a six-month probationary period for the first positive test for marijuana; one year of probation and ban for 33 percent of competition for a second; one-year ban and probation for a third; and dismissal from the team for a fourth. There are more severe penalties for using street drugs other than marijuana, including a one-year ban for a second positive test and dismissal from the team after a third.